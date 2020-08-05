Cyclist Jan Riedmann dies after being rammed by a car in Germany

Cycling is in mourning again for another fateful accident on the road.Jan Riedmann, of 17 years, died last Sunday when he was hit by a car while driving with his teammates on a road in the south of Germany. The young cyclist suffered severe head injuries that caused his death.

The accident occurred in the German region of Franconia, near the city of Sugenheim, where a 58-year-old driver did not respect priority at a junction that had the group of cyclists in which the Teuton was. Riedmann was part of the Auto Eder Bayern team, Bora Hangsgrohe youth squad.













Tribute to Riedmann

Bora cyclists will wear a black ribbon at Milan – San Remo where it will be able to read “Dear Jan, thanks for the time together. You will always be with us!”

Riedmann, who was wearing the protective case, was unable to brake his bicycle and was hit by the vehicle. After the fatal accident, a helicopter transported him to the Würzburg University Clinic, but the severe trauma presented by the young cyclist made it impossible for the doctors, who could not save his life.

“With great sadness we lose a valuable cyclist, teammate and friend. The entire team is in shock and it is difficult to understand this tragic accident. Jan, you were and continue to be an important part of the team for us and we will continue to pursue our common dream. You will always be in our hearts. We will miss you infinitely ”, explained the director of the Auto Eder team, Christian Schrot.

“We deeply regret the loss of Jan and hereby express our sincere condolences to his entire family and relatives,” said Ralph Denk, director of the BORA-hansgrohe team and Team Auto Eder Bayern, in addition to explaining that in honor to Riedmann the cyclists of the German team will wear a black ribbon in the next Milan – San Remo where it will be possible to read “Dear Jan, thanks for the time together. You will always be with us!”.









.







