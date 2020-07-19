Crutchlow criticizes Honda for the signing of Pol: “They chose a rider who only made a podium in MotoGP”

A Cal Crutchlow he has been “invited to leave” the championship of MotoGP. Unfairly, many believe. The signing of Pol Espargaró in the Repsol Honda Team for the 2020 season has caused Alex Marquez, without having debuted, has already lost his seat in the official factory and has been offered a place in the LCR Honda Castrol Lucio Cecchinello, current British team. In this way -and except for surprises-, Crutchlow he would have to abandon the paddock of the queen category of motorcycling and change it to the Superbike one.

Crutchlow, with nothing to lose, has spoken about it: “I am not surprised by the news, I knew everything for some time,” he said on the microphones of GPOne. “I am surprised by who they chose,” he added. “If they had chosen a pilot like Dovizioso, it would have been different for me, but they chose a pilot who only made a podium in MotoGP and they removed Álex without making his debut in the official team ”, he commented Crutchlow Without mincing words.









In addition, he also took the opportunity to remember his successes, with the intention of comparing himself: “With Honda he had many successes: I won three races, I achieved 12 podiums,” he assured. Crutchlow. “The results speak for me. I did a good job”.