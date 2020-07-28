Crisis in the Circuit of Catalonia

Months after the march, for personal reasons, of Vicenç Aguilera as president of the Circuit of Catalonia, the crisis of the neuralgic center of the Catalan motor worsens. Joan Fontseré, its director general, received today the communication from the Catalan government to propose his immediate dismissal at the head of the facilities, in his case against his will. The board of directors must ratify that decision tomorrow.

The Generalitat last year launched a plan to audit a series of public entities to certify its proper functioning, including the Circuit. From that audit a report was born that revealed alleged irregularities that were debated in the Parliament. The report spoke of unjustified payments, accusations that are denied by the Circuit alleging that they are complementary disbursements established for years and perfectly legal. According to sources from the Catalan government’s Economy consulted by this newspaper, “we have long insisted that we need to professionalize the structure and improve management and transparency.”















While there are those who contextualize this situation as one more episode between the ERC struggle and the ex-convergent sphere to which Fontseré belongs to take over the power centers, the Circuit is preparing to organize on August 16 the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix in full crisis and with the president and CEO absent.