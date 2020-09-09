Competition moves Granada-Athletic to Saturday and leaves Friday without football

The battle for the competitions between the Federation and the League lived this Wednesday one of its most grotesque days as a result of the schedules of the first day. The sole competition judge, Carmen Pérez González, ruled after 11:30 p.m. that the Granada-Athletic with which the league was going to start tomorrow, Friday night, had to be delayed at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday because it could not be played in Friday. Likewise, the one scheduled by the Alavés-Betis League on Monday could not be played on that day and passed to Sunday, all this if the contending clubs did not agree on another schedule, always within the weekend.









Minutes later, the League issued its own statement to announce that Granada-Athletic in Nuevo Los Cármenes was going to finally play on Saturday the 12th at 6.30pm and Alavés-Betis on Sunday the 13th at 2pm. Thus, the inaugural match with which the league begins will be Eibar-Celta to play on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. in Ipurúa.





The resource

LaLiga will ask CSD for protection

In its statement the League announces “the firm intention to request provisional measures from the CSD for the second day”, in which it also has games scheduled on Fridays and Mondays.

The League also says that it sets the new schedules for this first day “in order to avoid irreparable sport damage to the clubs affected by this nonsense of the RFEF.”

In its resolution, the sole Competition judge decrees that since there is no agreement between the League and the Federation, neither Monday nor Friday can be played, which is the resolution on its day of the Commercial Court number two of Madrid in the judgment of Judge Andrés Rodríguez Lean. Under this thesis, the League would not be entitled to set the schedules it has set.





The resolution

No agreement between the parties, only played on weekends











In its ruling, Competition abounds in this thesis: “The League intends that certain matches be played on Friday and Monday, this being a possibility that the coordination agreements signed in 2010 and 2014 considered subject to the authorization of the RFEF and the one that does not refer to the agreement currently in force. There is no evidence in this case that said authorization, the result of a desirable agreement, has been given, so it is not appropriate to hold meetings outside the legally authorized day ”.

The game on Fridays and Mondays is just one more chapter in the war that the RFEF and LaLiga have been holding for years, in which both are accused of stepping on exclusive powers.





The view

On October 6 before the judge

Both parties were summoned by the judge on October 6 to discuss the

But the decision of the body chaired by Javier Tebas to schedule Granada-Athletic this Friday and Alavés-Betis next Monday has precipitated the events.

All this matter has caught the Federation without a president, with a manager at the helm until the Assembly on September 21 replaces Luis Rubiales in office. Rubiales is the only candidate since the retirement of Iker Casillas.







