Competition does not give Fuenlabrada the match against Deportivo

He Competition Committee from Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) denied the precautionary measure raised by the instructor of the file opened to Fuenlabrada to give up on the Madrid team the match against the Sports of the last day of LaLiga SmartBank, which could not be played due to contagions in the Madrid squad.

The RFEF confirmed the Committee’s decision a day after the instructor of the case, Ricardo Díaz Sánchez, proposed said precautionary measure, which deprived Fuenlabrada of playing the match and maintaining options to enter the promotion phase of promotion.





If the precautionary measure had been estimated, Elche would be a playoff team











If the instructor’s option had been estimated, Elche would be the club that would play the promotion against Zaragoza. Deportivo would be in relegation positions, but one position higher than its current situation, something that would not allow it to avoid the loss of category.

The instructor also decided to grant a hearing process until this Friday at noon in Fuenlabrada. Most of the club’s expedition, which had been confined to a hotel in A Coruña since last day 20 due to the positive cases of COVID suffered, returned to Madrid in the early afternoon.





Most of the club’s expedition returned to Madrid in the early afternoon

The Fuenlabrada challenged the instructor Ricardo Esteban Díaz for his possible professional relationship with a member of the Deportivo board, but his claim was not considered by the Competition Committee. The Madrid club has shown its willingness to play the game with the available players from August 2.







