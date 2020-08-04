Competition decides that Deportivo- Fuenlabrada should be played this Wednesday

The controversy is served. The endless match between Sports of La Coruña and the Fuenlabrada It already has a date and is far from satisfying all parties. If both teams appear, it will be played this Wednesday, August 5 at 8:00 p.m.

This was decided by a heated Competition Committee, which was pressured by all parties involved during the four hours of deliberation that took place with a belligerent and high tone. All the ingredients served for the decision to be made with two votes in favor and one abstention, that of President Carmen Pérez. It is the first time since Pérez chairs the committee that a decision is made without unanimity.













It is the first time since Carmen Pérez chairs the committee that a decision is made without unanimity.

Happiness for Fuenlabrada who returned to training once the majority of his players have passed the mandatory confinement after positives for coronavirus. In a statement, the people of Madrid consider “that justice has been done by being able to finish the competition on the field, something we will do with the greatest enthusiasm.”

In addition, the decision of the judge of the Investigating Court number 6 of A Coruña that exposed that he did not see a crime against public health or of Thebes, nor of LaLiga by allowing the trip of the Fuenlabrada were another point in favor of Madrid’s optimism.

One of the Fuenlabrada players who remained confined in A Coruña, leaves the Finisterre hotel facilities this Sunday after being discharged. EFE / Cabalar (Cabalar / EFE)



Quite the contrary for Deportivo, who define the Competition decision as “something terrible”, the culmination of a very hard day that began with the visit to the sports city of Abegondo of a LaLiga inspector and several technicians to subdue the players to the PCR tests.













Before resolution

El Dépor did not come to pass the PCR tests called this morning by LaLiga

It was the second attempt by the institution chaired by Javier Tebas, the same one that defended the decision made by Competition to play tomorrow. The first was rejected by the RFEF itself as it did not give the go-ahead for the match to be played on Sunday, August 2 “for not meeting all sanitary measures.”

Banners supporting Fuenlabrada in their stadium (Dani Duch)



However, beyond the maintenance workers, LaLiga found no one. Neither players nor coaching staff. The reality is that Dépor, has spent two weeks without training and with the majority of its staff outside A Coruña.

The Galician club justified their absence saying that at the time they were summoned, there was no resolution indicating that the match was going to be played. Everything indicates that the Galician club, which has put the decision in the hands of its legal services, does not appear to play the game.







