Commotion in Argentina by Messi’s intention to leave Barcelona

The news that Lionel messi He intends to leave Barcelona, ​​confirmed this Tuesday by club sources to Efe, captures the attention of the Argentine press. “Messi told Barcelona that he wants to go now!” Ole, the most important sports newspaper in the southern country. “Lionel had been giving signs that this could happen and it finally happened. An era in world football is ending: Messi will wear another shirt as a professional player other than that of the Barcelona“, Add.

The website Infobae, one of the most widely read in the country, has this news as prominent information. “Lionel Messi told Barcelona that he wants to leave,” says the headline. For this medium, the “painful defeat” by 2-8 in the quarterfinals of the Champions League against Bayern Munich “also marked a turning point for the Argentine footballer.”













The channel TyC Sports it also has the news as main information on its website. “BOMBA: Lionel Messi told Barcelona that he wants to go,” is the headline. Bayern Munich’s humiliating 8-2 was the final knockout blow. It marked the end of the best cycle of all time for a player in the same club, neither more nor less. Historic wherever you look at it ”, says the text.

The newspaper The capital, from the city of Rosario, maintains that Messi’s intention is “to terminate the contract as soon as possible.” “The elimination of the culé team from the Champions League -with a catastrophic fall against Bayern Munich by 8-2, the arrival of the Dutch coach Ronald Koeman, who took drastic purification measures in the squad, such as the games of Luis Suárez, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Samuel Umtiti, plus a logical wear after so many years, would have convinced Messi to leave what he always considered his home ”, he highlights.

