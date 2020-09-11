Colombian victory and new recital of Roglic and Pogacar in the Tour

The day with the most accumulated unevenness of the Tour de France 2020 it lived up to its brand and produced a resounding balance, with two stages in one. The battle for victory smiled at the Colombian Daniel Felipe Martinez, the Dauphiné champion, in a spectacular fight with the German duo from Bora of Schachmann and Kämna. The Education First rider cleverly played his tricks between two rivals from the same team and ended up beating Kämna in an incredible sprint, on the final ramps to the Puy Mary that never ended.

But also, about six minutes behind, another equally extraordinary battle was experienced, this one between the contenders for the podium in Paris, the heavyweights of the Tour. There were level attacks, notable differences and important news in the general. The Slovenians Roglic and Pogacar were the strongest and crossed the finish line hand in hand, showing themselves once again as the strongest in the race. Now they already occupy the first two places of the general.









Behind the two Slovenians, who best resisted the hellish pace of the Puy Mary were Richie Porte, Mikel Landa and Miguel Ángel López, who showed one point more than the rest of the applicants. Special mention for the Basque from Bahrain, who gave the status of a contender for the podium with an excellent final ascent. Great performance in sum of Mikel Landa, who barely lost 13 seconds with the Slovenians and is already eighth overall.

The one who suffered a clear defeat yesterday was the outgoing winner, an Egan Bernal who could not respond to the demarcation of the two Slovenians but who instead knew how to suffer, grit his teeth and climb at an increasingly successful pace. The Colombian from Ineos arrived exhausted and lost 38 seconds. Something similar, but in a lesser tone, was performed by Enric Mas, who also lost contact at the time of the Pogacar and Roglic coup. The Mallorcan from Movistar also knew how not to go crazy and ended up climbing positions until entering with 52 seconds lost.

The day was black for the French Guillaume Martin and Bardet, these off the hook much earlier. Bardet surely accusing a fall during the stage (in which Nairo Quintana also ended up on the ground and ended up leaving Bauke Mollema). Martin, who was third overall, left almost three minutes and Bardet, who was fourth, two and a half.















With Schachmann in front I did not see it clearly, but with Kämna I have told myself that he does not beat me at the sprint “







Daniel Felipe Martinez

Education First Cyclist







Bernal has fallen to third place in the table, which is where the Colombian festival begins, with Urán, fourth; Nairo Quintana, fifth and Miguel Ángel Lopez, sixth. Landa, the strongest of the Spanish representation, occupies the eighth position, less than a minute from the podium.

As expected from the stage profile, the fight to form a breakaway took place from the starting signal. Two Frenchmen, Cavagna and Cosnefroy, were the fastest, but a little later other attackers joined them and with some ups and downs along the way, a first block of level escapees was made up, with Alaphilippe, Daniel Felipe Martínez (later winner of the stage), Geschke, Cavagna … and also Marc Soler, who joined a little later.

But the battle was long and hard. Another group of counterattacks also jumped out of the peloton and finally they all joined, a total of seventeen escapees among which there were up to five former stage winners in the Tour (Alaphilippe, Barguil, Geschke, Dan Martin and Rolland) in addition to the only two Catalans in the Tour, Soler and David de la Cruz.









Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar, the strongest of the 2020 Tour

(ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP)



The peloton, with the control and momentum of the Jumbo, left a good margin, which reached eleven minutes. The best placed in the general was Pierre Rolland, 19 minutes from the lead. With this structure formed, the kilometers passed.

The final attack that seemed definitive was that of Schachmann, who crowned the penultimate port with half a minute over Daniel Felipe Martínez, who had jumped on a counterattack, taking Kämna as an escort. The Colombian’s final performance, logically working without relays to catch up with the fugitive and withstanding Kämna’s repeated final attacks in sight of the goal, was impeccable. “I’m very happy, this is incredible,” explained the winner at Puy Mary, recovered from a crash at the start of the Tour. “When I was chasing Schachmann I thought that I had nothing to do, because he is a better rider than me. But when we have reached it and left it, I did believe in victory, I told myself that this Kämna did not beat me at the sprint ”, declared Daniel Felipe Martínez.





















