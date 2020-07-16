Colombia prepares an air expedition of 180 athletes to compete in Europe

They have baptized him as “The flight of sport, Colombian pride”. An air expedition that will depart from Bogota this Sunday to move to Europe, with landing in Madrid specifically, to the elite of Colombian athletes who are preparing to continue their preparation and take part in competitions in the coming weeks.

It is quite a state operation, publicly announced by the Minister of Sport, Ernesto Lucena, in a virtual press conference in which he offered the most relevant details of this unusual expedition. An Avianca charter, a Boeing 787, in which some 180 people The majority of them are elite athletes who are an international pride for Colombia.









The expedition is led by Egan Bernal, the winner of the 2019 Tour de France, and Nairo Quintana, who also wants to defend his options in the next edition of The large loop . They are accompanied by other relevant cyclists, such as Miguel Ángel Superman López, Rigoberto Urán and Sergio Higuita. But it is not only about cyclists, on the contrary. In the report provided to the press are the judokas Yuri Alvear – Olympic bronze in London and silver in Rio – and Francisco Balanta; footballers Natalia Gaitán and Isabella Echeverry, fencer Pablo Trochez, volleyball player Oriana Guerrero, pilot Óscar Andrés Tunjo … Jorge Luis Pinto, new coach of the United Arab Emirates, is also part of the sport flight.





State operation

"We have more than 180 athletes who are going to go on that flight," Lucena explained. The trip will start on Sunday, July 19 at 5:00 pm local time and will arrive in Barajas on Monday. The initiative has been carried out due to the impossibility of each athlete traveling on their own to Europe. Colombia is not part of the countries with free movement at present and commercial flights are restricted at least until September.





Maximum caution

Maximum caution

Exceptional security and control measures to avoid quarantining in Europe











To show how well all the details have been taken care of, ministerial sources have related the numerous control measures that will be applied. Travelers must report to the airport between three and five hours before takeoff. They will all have already passed PCR tests to rule out that any of them may be infected with Covid-19. The airline has explained that the plane has filters that eliminate 99.97% of bacteria and allow the air to renew in a few minutes. All members of the flight must wear a mask and change it every four hours. There will be no onboard entertainment services and it is recommended that each athlete provide their own music and movies. With all these measures it is taken for granted that travelers should not be quarantined when arriving in Europe. The flight is paid for by the different federations involved, the professional teams of the athletes and the ministry itself.

Most of the displaced athletes will settle in their respective training areas. Yuri Alvear for example will go to the CAR of Valencia, specialized in judo.

In recent days, it was speculated that the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz would also be added to the expedition ("I am willing to ride a bicycle to Colombia if necessary," he said), but everything indicates that the Ineos cyclist will travel directly from Quito to Madrid.








