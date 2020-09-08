Cologne to host the Euroleague Final Four in 2021

The European basketball champion will be crowned this season in Suburb, as it should have happened last year until the pandemic forced the suspension of the maximum continental competition. The Euroleague announced this Monday what was an open secret, that the Lanxess Arena will host the Final four of the Turkish Airlines Euroleague 2021.

Cologne will thus become the second German city to host a four-way final after the 2009 and 2016 editions that were held in Berlin. For the fourth time, a city that does not have a Euroleague team will host this event. A reason for satisfaction for the competition. “Celebrating the first Final Four of the decade in a superb setting and in a wonderful city that does not have its own team in our competitions shows our determination to attract new fans for basketball,” he highlighted Jordi Bertomeu, president of the Euroleague.













The 2021 Final Four will take place from May 28 to 30 at the Lanxess Arena, a stage with a capacity for 18,000 spectators and which is no stranger to major competitions. The German pavilion has hosted, among many other events, the Handball World Cup in 2007 and 2019, the Ice Hockey World Cup in 2001, 2010 and 2017, and NBA Europe Live games for the Philadelphia 76ers or the Phoenix Suns in 2006.

The Lanxess Arena, considered one of the best and most functional pavilions in the world, was last year the third most successful indoor sports venue in the world, selling more than two million tickets in its more than 180 events.

Henriette Reker, Mayor of Cologne, welcomed the news, which confirms the Rhenish city as one of the capitals of sport. In addition, he has been optimistic about the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic and the possibility that spectators may finally attend the Lanxess Arena to enjoy the best basketball on the continent.







