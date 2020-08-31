Clippers eliminate Mavericks and Morris attacks Doncic again

Luka doncic signed another great game against Angels clippers but I cannot avoid the victory and the passage to the semifinals of the Angelenos (111-97). The Slovenian was also attacked again by Marcus Morris Sr., who earned expulsion when he gave the star of Los Angeles a violent blow to the shoulder and face. Dallas mavericks.

"They are two games in a row that does something like that. I really hoped the first one wasn't on purpose, but looking back at the lack of this match, you know perfectly well, what I think. I don't want to play with these types of players, "Doncic said after the game about Morris, who in the previous game had stepped on the European player's left ankle.









There was just over a minute to go to the end of the first quarter, with two points up for the Clippers, when Doncic made one of his usual penetrations from the perimeter and, after having overtaken the Los Angeles defense, under the basket, Morris, without option to touch the ball, he violently hits the Slovenian with his right hand.

After falling to the ground, Doncic gets up to face Morris, but several players from both teams intervene so that the tangana does not go to major. With the resumption of the game, the Clippers prevailed thanks to an exceptional Kawhi Leonard, author of 33 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and five steals.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers and Kawhi Leonard talk to the umpire after Morris is sent off.

(AP)













For his part, Doncic had 38 points, nine rebounds and nine assists that did not help the Mavericks to force the seventh game. The Slovenian ends his first playoff appearance with an average of 31 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists, which is the sixth best mark in history for a rookie.

Unlike the Mavericks, the Denver Nuggets did force Game 7 against the Utah Jazz (119-107) thanks to the stellar performance of Jamal Murray, who went up to 50 points in 43 minutes of play. Donovan Mitchell kept the pulse, with 44 points, but could not avoid the defeat against Colorado.











In the Eastern Conference the Celtics and the Raptors opened the semifinals with a victory for Boston (112-94). The success from the perimeter of the clover team was decisive, with 17 triples scored. Instead, the Canadian choral play was not enough to stop the Celtics' offensive torrent. Marc Gasol, who started, finished with seven points and six rebounds while Serge Ibaka went to 15 points and nine rebounds.








