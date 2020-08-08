Classification Schedule and where to watch the F1 GP Silverstone race

From today Saturday August 8 the free 3 of F1 for the race to be held in Silverstone. After the first free practice sessions were held yesterday, today the races will start at 12:00 and the grill, at 3:00 p.m.





We remind you that the race will be held on Sunday from 15:10, and that it can be seen live through the pay channel Movistar F1. The world leader, Lewis Hamilton, he will defend 30 points of advantage over his partner Valtteri Bottas, who will have to start the comeback if he wants to dispute the title.







