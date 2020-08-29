Classification of the Belgian Grand Prix, live

Nicholas Latifi – 0 points



Kimi Räikkönen – 0 points



George Russell – 0 points



Romain Grosjean – 0 points

“It will be difficult to return to that circuit,” said Leclerc, who, like Verstappen – also 22 years old – has the possibility of becoming (although the Monegasque has it more complicated) in the youngest champion in the history of the

F1. As long as they manage to dethrone the insatiable Hamilton.

The Mexican will aim for the podium again on a track where he has been fifth three times (

Belgian GP 2015, 2016 and 2018); and in which he finished sixth last year.

The eighty-eighth of his career in

F1, which places it only three from another of the historical records of the

Kaiser: that of victories in the premier category.

After adding four victories in the last five rounds, Hamilton has taken off in the standings and is already 37 points ahead of Verstappen, he is also going through a great moment of form and has not been off the podium since the second race of the year.

The

classification of the

Belgian GP of

Formula 1 It will start at 14:10 hours (UTC + 2); The race will take place tomorrow, Sunday, August 30, at 2:10 p.m. (UTC +2).