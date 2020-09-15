Classification of Carlos Sainz and Formula 1, live

1. Lewis Hamilton (1’15.144)
2. Valtteri Bottas3. Max Verstappen
4. Alex Albon
5. Charles Leclerc
6. Lance Stroll
7. Sergio Pérez
8. Daniel Ricciardo 9. Carlos Sainz
✔️
10. Esteban Ocon
11. Lando Norris 12. Daniil Kvyat
13. Kimi Räikkönen
14. Sebastian Vettel
15. Romain Grosjean16. Pierre Gasly
17. Antonio Giovinazzi
18. George Russell
19. Nicholas Latifi
20. Kevin Magnussen
Starting grid pending future sanctions
– Sergio Pérez (6th), sanctioned with a position on the starting grid for having caused a coalition during Free Practice 2.
11. Lando Norris
12. Daniil Kvyat
13. Kimi Räikkönen
14. Sebastian Vettel
15. Romain Grosjean16. Pierre Gasly
17. Antonio Giovinazzi
18. George Russell
19. Nicholas Latifi20. Kevin Magnussen
Starting grid pending future sanctions
16. Pierre Gasly
17. Antonio Giovinazzi
18. George Russell19. Nicholas Latifi
20. Kevin Magnussen
Starting grid pending future sanctions
Bottas covered, on his best lap, in 1’16.530, 17 thousandths less than the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull). The English Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), leader of the World Cup, marked the third time of the session.
Nicholas Latifi – 0 points
Kimi Räikkönen – 0 points George Russell – 0 puntos
Romain Grosjean – 0 puntos
The last time in 2012, when most teams inF1
completed three days of rehearsals on this circuit. But since then many things have changed, so everyone will find themselves in virgin territory.
Who announced Wednesday that, after seven years with the team, he will not remain at Racing Point. Team formerly called Force India, which next year will be called Aston Martin and in which Vettel will occupy its place, as announced this Thursday in the preview of the Tuscan GP
.
But just after the entry of the second safety car the red flag was waved and it stopped – to repair the damage to the ‘Parabolica’ derived from the Lecler accident – a test of F1
which was resumed from the grill. The
classification of the
Tuscan GP
of
F1
It will start at 3:00 p.m. (UTC + 2); The race will take place tomorrow, Sunday, September 13, at 3:10 p.m. (UTC +2).