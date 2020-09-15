Classification of Carlos Sainz and Formula 1, live

1. Lewis Hamilton (1’15.144)



2. Valtteri Bottas3. Max Verstappen



4. Alex Albon



5. Charles Leclerc



6. Lance Stroll



7. Sergio Pérez

8. Daniel Ricciardo 9. Carlos Sainz



10. Esteban Ocon



11. Lando Norris 12. Daniil Kvyat



13. Kimi Räikkönen



14. Sebastian Vettel



15. Romain Grosjean16. Pierre Gasly



17. Antonio Giovinazzi



18. George Russell



19. Nicholas Latifi

20. Kevin Magnussen

Starting grid pending future sanctions



– Sergio Pérez (6th), sanctioned with a position on the starting grid for having caused a coalition during Free Practice 2.



Bottas covered, on his best lap, in 1’16.530, 17 thousandths less than the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull). The English Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), leader of the World Cup, marked the third time of the session.

The last time in 2012, when most teams inF1

completed three days of rehearsals on this circuit. But since then many things have changed, so everyone will find themselves in virgin territory.

Who announced Wednesday that, after seven years with the team, he will not remain at Racing Point. Team formerly called Force India, which next year will be called Aston Martin and in which Vettel will occupy its place, as announced this Thursday in the preview of the Tuscan GP

But just after the entry of the second safety car the red flag was waved and it stopped – to repair the damage to the ‘Parabolica’ derived from the Lecler accident – a test of F1

which was resumed from the grill. The

