City will be able to play the next Champions League after the acquittal of TAS

He Manchester City took a hard hit in February when the UEFA imposed a two-year punishment without playing the Champions League for not complying with “serious infractions” the financial fair play. Five months later the TAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) has lifted the sanction against the Pep Guardiola, which may compete in the next edition of the maximum European football competition.

The cityzens they will only have to pay 10 million euros for not cooperating with UEFA investigators when the club’s economic movements were analyzed. The entity owned by the Abu Dhabi royal family was accused by the European body of failing to comply with financial rules for years.













Minimum penalty

Faced with the sanction initially imposed by UEFA, City said it had “irrefutable evidence” of his innocence. The process before the TAS experienced a decisive chapter a month ago with a video conference that lasted three days between England and Switzerland. Now three judges have ruled that there is no evidence to convict the English club.

In this way, the Manchester team breathes relief after avoiding a scenario that greatly complicated their immediate economic and sports future. With the court ruling, the City will enter the usual memorials for participating in the Champions League, in addition to all the money derived from advertising for participating in the most prestigious soccer tournament in the world at the club level.

Guardiola talks to Walker. (Reuters)



For his part, Guardiola will have easier management of the dressing room. Some players, such as Kevin de Bruyne, had expressed doubts about whether to continue in the team skyblue if you couldn’t compete in the European competition. Instead, the Catalan coach had ensured his continuity “no matter what happened” with the sanction.









City will resume the current edition of the Champions League on August 7 with the second round match against Real Madrid in Manchester. The British team starts with an advantage over the Whites after the victory in February at the Santiago Bernabeu (1-2).







