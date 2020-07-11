Chen Yansheng: “Espanyol will return to the top flight, where by history it deserves to be”

Chen Yansheng, president and maximum shareholder of Spanish, sent this Thursday morning an institutional message in which, above all, he apologized to the fans and promised a lot of work and effort to complete the descent to Second division after defeat in the Camp

New

, To return to First

Division much stronger.

The speech begins by admitting that “the greatest responsibility for the bad sporting result of this season” is his and that, therefore, he wants to “express my most sincere and profound apologies to the fans and supporters who care about the team” . “We have to carry out a deep self-criticism and reflection. At the same time, we will strongly promote the constant development of the club. We are confident that, through unremitting efforts and hard work, the club will return to the top flight, the place where it deserves to be by history, ”he adds.















Chen talks about “the values ​​of the fight and persistence of Espanyol” and that “the most admirable thing is the parrot hobby, which is always there fighting with us side by side incessantly”. “Your confidence, feeling and pride are the source of energy and the engine for Espanyol to keep going,” he expresses to the Blue and Whites’ fans and for this, he, “on behalf of the club”, gives them his “most sincere thanks.”

“The 19/20 season was presented as an exciting challenge and we have failed and it is very painful. But we do not lose hope and hope. We have a good financial situation, large assets such as a modern stadium, a sports city, great grassroots football and, above all, our fans, who will be decisive in achieving success again ”, he reflects.







The Chinese businessman is given to use ready-made phrases and this time he used that of “those who want to jump, have to duck first”. And he ends by saying that “the experience of the past will be the club’s most valuable treasure. We promise to inherit Espanyol’s glorious 120-year tradition and look forward to the return of a much stronger Espanyol. ” “Visca l’Espanyol!”.







