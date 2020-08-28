Championship madness

Not in his wildest dreams Carmelo Ezpeleta would have imagined a MotoGP World Championship like this: crazy, unpredictable, funny, varied, without a script. And, above all, without an owner who monopolizes the results. Absent the absolutist monarch of recent years, a Marc Márquez convalescing from his double humerus operation, the queen class – which does not return until September 13 in Misano – has become a parade without order or concert in the first 5 races . Come and see …

Four different winners in the 5 races, with 3 different bikes (Yamaha, Ducati and KTM), 3 victories achieved by satellite teams and 3 by riders virgins – who had never won (among them, the rookie Binder) -, in addition to being two unprecedented countries in the winners in the displacement (South Africa and Portugal) …









Eleven different riders on the podium (out of 15 possible boxes, which has not happened since 1974) …

Six nationalities in the first 6 positions of the general …

Data of a diversity typical of a championship that is called world -so many years despised by the dominance distributed between Spaniards and Italians-, which are combined with those of extreme equality: never in the era of MotoGP (since 2002) a leader added so few points (Quartararo, 70) after 5 GP. Or seen another way: the 1st and 7th (Rossi) are separated by 25 points, one race.





How is this multiculturalism on two wheels explained?

“The World Cup is being a bit strange, because of how fast the races are going and how concentrated they are, and because Márquez is not there,” concedes Carmelo Ezpeleta, Dorna’s CEO, in conversation with The vanguard .

“The championship is disputed and fun,” is explained, in part, by the absence of the champion in recent years. But not only because of that power vacuum that nobody occupies. According to Ezpeleta, the phenomenon must be read backwards: “With his dominance so great in recent years, Marc has pulled all his rivals to go faster. And now that he is gone, he is one less opponent. The World Cup would not be the same without him ”, considers the boss of Dorna.









In addition to the effect of the absence of the dominator, Ezpeleta adds two factors that would explain the current diversity and equality. On the one hand, the egalitarian politics sown. “Years ago we started working with the FIM and the constructors. First, Honda and Yamaha gave a series of concessions – unlimited tests and more engines – to Ducati until it caught up. Then came Suzuki, Aprilia and KTM, who also had concessions that allowed them to improve, and now only Aprilia remains. Therefore, the equality of the motorcycles is good ”. And secondly, the training task looking for talent from around the world. “All the top drivers come from our talent training programs, through the Rookies Cup, the Asian Talent or the FIM-CEV. Everyone except Rossi went through the chain that has been created: it has worked ”.

Among the pilots, the reason for the festival Of these first 5 grand prizes, there is no doubt: when the cat is not there, the mice celebrate. Alberto Puig already advanced it at the beginning of the month, when he announced, window day , that the drop of 93 was going to be long. “The World Championship is more open, especially for other drivers who would not have had many options in another situation; it gets interesting. ” What sounded like arrogance has been proven true.













This is how the Portuguese Miguel Oliveira, winner of the last race, expressed it: “This variety? I don’t know what other reasons there are besides Marc not being there. Once Márquez is out, everyone has started to feel that he could win the championship, ”said the KTM Tech3 man. That is, without the benchmark on the track, the secondary ones have grown. Which refers to the weakness of outsiders that the Dovizioso, Viñales, Quartararo or Rins had to fight for the title.

Although Rossi gives another reason: the mechanical equality and the uncertainty of rubber. “The bikes that were second row, KTM and Suzuki, have improved a lot. Now 6 bikes can fight for victories. This equals everything. Also the tires: now you are going strong if you can interpret the tires ”.







