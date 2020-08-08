Celtics warn Raptors of Marc Gasol

To date, Toronto Raptors had shown in the orlando bubble the solidity that led them to win the ring of the NBA last season, but the Boston Celtics they were responsible for breaking the aura of the champions with a resounding victory (122-100) led by Jaylen Brown, author of 20 points, and Jayson Tatum, who added another 18.

The triumph of the Shamrocks, third in the Eastern Conference behind the Canadians, is a serious warning for the Raptors in the face of a possible confrontation in the playoffs. The Celtics, along with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s mighty Milwaukee Bucks are the most dangerous rivals for Marc Gasol’s team in the East.









The Spanish pivot, who returned from the start and spent 22 minutes on the floor, was once again discreet in the offensive section with only 6 points and added 9 rebounds and four assists to his statistics. Fred Van Vleet, a key player in the previous game against the Magic, stayed at 13 points, but was the leading scorer for Toronto.

The champions’ starting five, complete with Lowry, Siakam and England forward OG Anunoby, finished with a disappointing 36% from the field, with 16 of 45, which weighed on their chances of victory. With the loss, the Raptors forget to catch the conference leaders, the Bucks, six games away, while the Celtics push for second place, three games away.

Marc Gasol and Daniel Theis, in the opening jump of the Caltics – Raptors. (EFE)













On the other hand, the Brooklyn Nets, without the injured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, sealed their participation in the playoffs in the bubble thanks to a victory over the Sacramento Kings (119-106) where guard Caris LeVert stood out, who scored 22 points , and center Jarrett Allen, who had 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Despite Embiid’s loss to the Sixers (108-101), the Magic also secured a place in the Eastern Conference playoffs after the Washington Wizards also lost to the New Orleans Pelicans (118-107). For their part, the Memphis Grizzlies achieved their first victory since the restart of the regular season by beating the Oklahoma Thunder 121-92 and maintaining eighth place in the West.







