Celtics leave Raptors on the brink of elimination

The current champions of the NBA, the Toronto raptors, are on the brink of elimination in the Orlando bubble after losing Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics in a match where the Canadians had no chance of victory (89-113). On the other hand, in the West Angels clippers they advanced to Denver nuggets in the third semifinal match (113-107).

Unlike the previous four games, in which there were alternatives on the scoreboard for both teams, this time the clovers were a steamroller from the first minute thanks, above all, to an intense defense. A scenario for which the Raptors had no answer.









So much was the difference in performance, that at halftime the game was practically sentenced (62-35). All of Nick Nurse’s pupils were below his level, Fred Van Vleet being the most outstanding player with 18 points and 5 assists, although, like his teammates, with poor shooting percentages. Those of Toronto finished with 39% in shots from the field and 30% in triples.

Marc Gasol was left without scoring and Serge Ibaka added 7 points off the bench. By contrast, all the starting five of Brad Stevens finished the match with double figures and had the help from the bench of Brad Wanamaker, author of 15 points. Boston’s most outstanding player was Jaylen Brown with 27 points and six rebounds.

Spectacular plug from Kawhi Leonard on Jamal Murray.

(Reuters)













Meanwhile, in the Western Conference the Clippers again took advantage in the tie against the Nuggets. In an even game, the Angelenos rallied in the fourth quarter thanks to a great defense that left the Colorado team on 10 points in the final eight minutes. The Nuggets were seven up (97-90) when the Californians donned overalls.

The good collective work of the Clippers frustrated a spectacular Nikola Jokic, who finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Jamal Murray, on the other hand, was below his level and finished the game with 14 points and a very poor 29% accuracy in his 17 shots. For his part, Paul George was the Clippers' leading scorer, with 32 points, while Kawhi Leonard recovered his best version with 23 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.








