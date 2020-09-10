Caught without a mask !! Cristiano Ronaldo warned for skipping the health protocol

Without mask. Bypassing the security protocol established to avoid contagion by coronavirus. Cristiano Ronaldo starred in one of the moments of the match played this Saturday in Porto between Portugal and Croatia since one of the security officers caught her attention because she was not wearing a mask when she witnessed the match from the stands.











He approached the Portuguese’s seat, indicated that he had to put on his protection and ChristianObediently, he took it from the next bench and put it on immediately.

Ronaldo could not play this Saturday with his team, which won 4-1 to Croatia in the first game of the group stage of the League of Nations, due to a right toe infection.

The Juventus forward will continue to concentrate with Portugal and will travel to Stockholm with the national team for the game against Sweden next Tuesday.







