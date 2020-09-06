Catlin opens the door to his pursuers in Valderrama

The American John catlin keep leading the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters after the dispute of the third and penultimate day. Catlin is the only player to go under par in the tournament despite the fact that this Saturday he concluded his journey with bogeys at 17 and 18 for a total of 72 strokes, which put him in the lead with two under par.

The main persecutor of the North American in Valderrama is Martin Kaymer. The German, double Grand Slam winner, was one of the few who was able to beat the field on the third day of the tournament and accumulates the total par. The Italian Lorenzo Gagli was one of the protagonists of the day when he signed an incredible hole in one on the 12th hole.









For his part, the Guipuzcoan Adrian Otaegui, sixth in the classification, is the best classified Spaniard. Otaegui has made his best journey in the three days of play, after presenting a minus three card this Saturday with 68 strokes, which gives him a plus three in the accumulated. On Thursday he made his debut with 77 hits and on Friday he made 71.

Five birdies this Saturday from Otaegui contrast with the six bogeys he made on the first day, having given a complete turn to his participation. The two best Hispanics classified after the second day, Pablo Larrazábal and Alejandro Cañizares, have not had their best day and are far from the top positions.









