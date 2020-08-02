Casillas lifts the Portuguese Cup and sends valuable advice to his Porto teammates

His teammates insisted that he raise the trophy. An excited Iker Casillas, away from the playing fields for health, he raised with Danilo the Portugal cup defeated by the Port before him Benfica (2-1), at the invitation of Sérgio Conceição and by surprise.

The ex-Madrid player, who is well-liked by the Blue and Whites, has been unable to play any game due to his health problems this season, in which the Port has got the League and the Cup.











“I am happy for them because they deserve it. Because there have been hard times. I’m glad they deserve this’ Dobradinha ”, he declared Casillas during the celebration on the Port. “But, an old man’s advice: enjoy this trophy as if it were the last one, because you don’t know when the next one will arrive. We have to think about the next season, that this trophy is not lived, “he added.

Casillas arrived at Port in the summer of 2015 and in four seasons he added 156 games with the “dragons”, with which he won a League and one Portuguese Super League, which now adds another championship and a Portugal cup. On May 1, 2019, he suffered a heart attack in training and ended up ending his sports career as a player.







