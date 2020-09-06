Carlos Sainz touches glory at Monza

Carlos Sainz He stayed a foot from the glory of his first win. The Madrid driver signed the second place at the GP of Italy after a spectacular chase behind Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri), who scored his first victory, in a wild race, with a red flag. Gasly is the first French victor since Olivier panis in 1996.





By 4 tenths

Carlos Sainz signs his second podium in F1 after a 19-lap chase in which he cut Gasly by 3.5 seconds, but came within 4 tenths of catching him

At the exit, Carlos Sainz took the first step towards a great day. Placed in the third painting of the grid – his best position in F1 -, the Madrid native only had to take advantage of the terrible start of Bottas to locate second, by acceleration. The Finn was nailed for a few thousandths of a second and was slaughtered Norris, sensational, from 6th to 3rd,

Czech Perez and Ricciardo, which sent Bottas to 6th place. Hamilton commanded at will.









Consumed the first third of the race, Hamilton stored 13 seconds on Sainz and 18 on Norris, two Mclaren in the top three positions. It had not been seen for years. They had serious podium options because the stars lined up: they kept at bay Perez, Ricciardo and a Bottas who could not overcome, pressed by Verstappen, 7th, who lagged behind without rhythm.





Strange ‘pit-stop’

Hamilton and Giovinazzi stopped with the ‘pit-lane’ strangely closed, and were sanctioned with a ‘stop and go’ of 10 seconds

However, the script was blown up in the round 20 with the breakdown of Magnussen that left the Haas next to the track:

safety-car

and Hamilton was the first to go to

pit-stop

to change tires, but he did it with the

pit-lane strangely closed –Without being notified by the team–, just like Giovinazzi. Sainz was unable to enter and was provisional first, followed by the rest of the grid, who entered a lap later to change tires.

I know resumed the race on lap 24, with Hamilton leading, followed by Stroll –without having stopped–, Gasly, Leclerc, Raikkönen and Giovinazzi, a group of 5 in front of Sainz, 7th. The Madrilenian won a position with the accident of Leclerc, while Giovinazzi and Hamilton were warned of a sanction of a

stop and go of 10 seconds.





Red flag

The Leclerc accident, which destroyed the protection barriers, caused the interruption of the race on lap 27 of 53

He Leclerc accident, in the Parabolica crashing against the wall of protections, motivated a Red flag, interruption of the race, with the cars back to the garage. It happened on lap 27 of 53. Another race began there.









The proof restarted 20 minutes later with the grill start procedure. I started the race with changed hierarchy, by the chance of the stops, and subject to changes by the punishments to Hamilton and Giovinazzi.





A new outlet

After the red flag, the race was resumed with a second start from the grid for the first time, with the hierarchy changed

In the grill, Hamilton and Stroll in the front row; Gasly and Raikkönen in the second; and Giovinazzi and Sainz in the third, followed by Norris and Bottas in the fourth. The emotion was served, with Stroll as theorist favorite -With a free tire change- and with a Hamilton that he had to go into attack mode to recover about 32 seconds from the stop.

The second boot produced a Stroll stopping pass and a second place of Gasly, which would be a leader in Hamilton He went out to serve his sentence. An Alpha Tauri leading, followed by two Alfa Romeos. And then Sainz, who passed Stroll to place fourth.













A possible victory

When Hamilton and Giovinazzi came out to serve their sanction, Sainz placed fourth, overtook Stroll and Räikkönen, and began a chase against the clock against Gasly

He miracle of Carlos Sainz could be real when leaving Giovinazzi to fulfill his sanction. The Madrilenian was 3rd, 2 seconds from Raikkönen. There was no color. He ate the Finn in three laps, it was already 2nd, 3.9 seconds from Gasly and 19 laps in front. He had to face a 19-lap qualifying chase to achieve his first win.

With 15 laps to go, Sainz was at 3.1 seconds of the French of Alpha Tauri, scratching tenths at every turn. Behind, Hamilton had trouble advancing positions, 15th 23 seconds from the head. Too far to return to the head.





Carlos Sainz

“I’ve been so close and so far, just one more lap, just one more lap,” complained on the radio from Madrid, who saw himself a victim of the ‘safety-car’

With 9 laps to go, Charles had already come down from the border of the 2 second handicap with Gasly, which he was cutting little by little, tenth by tenth. But in the final section, the McLaren could not catch the Alpha Tauri and stayed at 4 tenths, without being able to put the nose at any time.









“I’ve been so close and so far, just one more lap, just one more lap,” Sainz said on the radio to his team. “It is amazing, I am disappointed by second place, I did not think I would have a chance to fight for victory, in a normal race the most I could achieve was to finish 2nd. I had a bit of bad luck with the safety car, I feel like I could have dominated that middle class all weekend. Of 6th to 2nd, to follow Pierre, and to finish at 3 or 4 tenths, is to be happy “, he commented Carlos Sainz.





Red disaster

Vettel and Leclerc end Ferrari’s home race with a double abandonment

He ferrari disaster was consummated with the early withdrawal of Vettel, who started 17th and on the sixth lap had a brake failure that led him to abandon. Leclerc he was also leaving due to an accident at turn 11, the Parabolica, on lap 25, after having started 13th.





Race classification

1. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri),

2. Carlos Sainz (McLaren),

3. Lance Stroll (Racing Point),

4. Lando Norris (McLaren),

5. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes),

6. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault),

7. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes),









8. Charles Ocon (Renault),

9. Daniil Kvyat (Alpha Tauri),

10. Checo Pérez (Racing Point),

Abandons: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Max Verstappen (Red Bull)







