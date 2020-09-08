Carlos Sainz: “I have a bittersweet feeling, but I have not left anything”

Carlos Sainz (McLaren) signed his second podium of his career in F1, curiously both behind Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri), both in Brazil’19 and in Monza. For this reason, and especially for how the second place was forged, the Madrid native has a “bittersweet feeling”. These were his impressions after 2nd place in the Italian GP.







By 4 tenths

I’ve been so close and so far, just one more lap ”





“I’ve been so close and so far, just one more lap, just one more lap. It’s incredible, I’m disappointed in second place, I didn’t think I would have a chance to fight for victory, in a normal race the most I could achieve was to finish 2nd. From 6th to 2nd, following Pierre, and finishing at 3 or 4 tenths, is to be happy. I have lacked 4 tenths, one lap… that’s what it is ”.















The interruption on lap 27

I was very upset with the red flag “





“We had an incredible pace, I opened 5 seconds with half the grid, today I was going very fast, we were smart with him. safety-car, and I knew he was the virtual leader of the race, but with the Red flag I have been very upset, for the effort I had made to get to open that gap in the first place, and because victory was leaving me and almost the podium, then I started 6th (on the shoulder) with a used middle wheel, and we were almost there ”.







Mission accomplished

Today I have not left anything, everything has gone well for me “





“Today I have not missed anything, everything I have done has turned out very well, the start, the second start, the rhythm, and I finished 2nd at 4 tenths, leave me a bittersweet sanction, Pierre deserves the victory, but he also had that little bit of luck with the red flag ”.















Break the bad fario

It gives me great peace of mind knowing that I am having a great year “





“This second place heals a lot, the 30 points from before (lost at Silverstone and last week in Belgium) are not going to be returned to me, they are still lost there, but it gives me great peace of mind to know that I am having a very good year, andthe results end up arriving if you work and keep a cool head ”.







