Carlos Sainz does not start due to breakdown

The never seen and happened to Carlos Sainz. The Madrilenian has not been able to start the Belgian GP for a breakdown of your McLaren. The Spanish pilot had to start from 7th place of the grill, but an engine problem has left it in the garage.





Half an hour from departure

“Something has broken,” Sainz reported during the formation lap, before reaching the starting grid.

He mechanical problem It arose when I was doing the training lap, half an hour before departure. Sainz’s car had a power unit mishap that led to a problem with the car’s exhaust. The mechanics were no longer able to fix the fault.









Thus, Carlos Sainz stayed in the garage watching the race on his team’s monitors. “Something has broken”Sainz informed his team by radio from the car, which was returning to the pits.

Is he first abandonment of Carlos Sainz in the seven races of this 2020 season and the third of which he has no points, after the problems he suffered in the two GPs held in Silverstone.