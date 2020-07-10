Carles Puyol: “Many remember me for my goal against Germany”

From the outset, Carles Puyol (42) apologizes:

–Don’t ask me for stadiums or dates. I have very bad memory. And I didn’t pay much attention either, ”he says.

Then his speech belies him.

List episodes and battles with surgical precision. He resorts to childhood in La Pobla de Segur, scene of his Street football, episodes that were interrupted in the summer, when the World Cup or the European Championship arrived and he and his brother, Josep Xavier, three years older, parked the ball and sat in front of the television, at home or in the house of a friend.

“We didn’t watch that much football either, don’t think,” he says. My father and mother weren’t too interested. Except for my brother, my family was not soccer. And in La Pobla not all the channels came. I never saw Oliver & Benji. Telecinco gave it, right?









(…)

While Puyol attends to us, Manuela, the eldest of her daughters, runs around the house.

“Not now, daughter.” I’m with an interview – says Puyol.

Manuela leaves.

Puyol apologizes again.

All football lovers remember our first World Cup. What was yours?

Bufff. That of 94, that of the United States. Romário’s Brazil won. I remember that penalty (Roberto) Baggio sent to the clouds. And Tassotti’s elbow to Luis Enrique!

Was he playing by then?

My brother was pulling me. I was the youngest of the troops, so I had to be the doorman. I liked it, I assure you. Then I became a forward and at 15 years old I joined the village team.

Why not sooner?

There were no lower categories. If I wanted to play, I had to start at 15. So I trained in the Street football.







Tassotti’s elbow …

Already then Spain had good players and expectations of winning titles. But in the end something always happened.

Mexico 86, Germany 2006 …

In those round of 16, in Germany 2006, the press believed that we would retire to Zidane’s France. We didn’t see it that way …









And so on until the 2010 World Cup …

Actually, the jump occurs in the Eurocopa of 2008.

Puyol, ahead of Xavi, Villa, Pedro, Iniesta and Cesc, during a training session for the Spanish team in 2010 (Dani Duch)



What changed?

The Mister (Luis Aragonés). He made us believe. We stop being lto fury to become protagonists with the ball, with a different style.

And then came the 2010 World Cup.

We already came from the title of Euro 2008. Now we were favorites and with arguments. That group (now with Vicente del Bosque) was fantastic. It is true that we lost the first game (1-0 against Switzerland). And that doubts were generated in the environment. However, within us faith never abandoned us.

Puyol, Xavi and Piqué, upon the arrival of the team in Madrid after the title in South Africa (Dani Duch)













It was not a walk.

All the matches were very even. Look at the results. Against Chile, in the third game, we were risking everything. If we lost we would go away. We played with a lot of tension, things were not clear yet.

They won (2-1) …

And there began another World Cup. Small details make the difference. When we came across Portugal, we were very confident (1-0).







How is trust managed in a locker room made up of closed rivals, such as Ramos or Piqué?

I assure you that we all got along very well. There is no other. If not, things cannot go. When the environment has been bad, and I have also experienced that, it has failed. In 2010, as in 2008, and as in 2012, we all fought for the same thing.

You weren’t in trouble, either.

I liked to speak in the field. If we played against Madrid, we had to beat them. But then, nothing.

How did you sleep before the final?

He had already won things. I was used to that pressure. He had titles with Barça, the 2008 Euro Cup …

















But what if they failed?

I would never have imagined a career like the one I had. Although defeat would have hurt. I am related to Barça, but many remember me for my goal against Germany in the semifinals (1-0).

How do you remember the final?

It was very hard in every way. The Dutch approach surprised me. It was very physical, when she had always been a gamer. Robben missed twice and I don’t know what would have happened if they had played their way. It certainly would have been a prettier ending.







