Caputo scores a double and wins his bet to dine with Del Piero

The Italian Francesco ‘Ciccio’ Caputo has marked this Wednesday his twentieth and twenty-first

goal in the A league Italian and has thus won a bet made in March with his idol, Alessandro Del Piero. The legend of the Juventus promise that I would invite to dinner the veteran forward of Sassuolo if I passed the score of targets in league.

It all started during the month of March, when Caputo confessed in an interview his deep admiration for Del Piero. “I don’t really have an idol, but I appreciate very much a Del Piero, for its technical quality, its mental balance and its commitment to a club. I would like to meet him “, he stated Caputo. As you read these statements, Del Piero answered to Caputo through his Instagram account: “Dear Ciccio, if you get to 20 goals, paid dinner and I’ll reveal some secret. The countdown begins, -9 ”.









At that moment Caputo He had 11 goals and, encouraged by this bet, increased his scoring pace until overcome this Wednesday the 20 points and earn your dreamed dinner with the legend of the Juventus.

Despite arriving last year at A league at 31 years old Caputo is living a dreamy season. After 16 goals scored last year with Empoli, he has already reached 21 goals in the current campaign. Furthermore, the joy today has been twofold, since the Sassuolo has beaten 5-0 at Genoa.