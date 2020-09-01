Caleb Ewan gives a recital at the Sisteron sprint

The australian Caleb Ewan He straightened out the bad Tour of Lotto Soudal and prevailed in a sprint of nerves and comebacks in the goal of Sisteron, where Julian Alaphilippe retained the lead of the race, which is now heading for its first high finish on Tuesday. Ewan staged an extraordinary comeback with slaloms included to emphatically beat the Irishman Sam Bennett and thus add his fourth victory in different Tours, the previous one was last year in Paris. After winding up the day’s break, the peloton did not spare the sprint and the last survivor, Jérôme Cousin, was neutralized 16 kilometers from the finish line.









The third stage of the Tour was mainly carried out by French cyclists. Three of them formed the break of the day: Benoît Cosnefroy, from Ag2r, Anthony Pérez, from Cofidis, and Jérôme Cousin, from Total Direct Energie. At the beginning they were accompanied by a Belgian, Oliver Naesen, but he was also from Ag2R and this unbalanced the break.

The three riders took a discreet income while behind the one who took command of the platoon was Deceuninck, in defense of Alaphilippe’s interests. Cycling school book strategies and tranquility only threatened by a downpour that forced to remove the raincoats and little else.

However, of the trio of escapees there were two, Cosnefroy and Pérez, who were only interested in the fight for the mountain jersey, in whose classification they were tied on points. Pérez was born in Toulouse 29 years ago and is the grandson of Andalusians from Arjona (Jaén). Once the first two scoring ports had been passed (in both he won the Andalusian del Cofidis) decided to lift their foot and let the peloton reach for them. In this way, who was left alone in front was the picturesque Cousin, with his bushy beard and his hair on the neck, an unusual image for a cyclist. Cousin, a good pistard in his young years before focusing on the road, has already won at Sisteron, at Paris-Nice 2018.









Julian Alaphilippe spent his first day in yellow at the 2020 Tour de France

(STEPHANE MAHE / Reuters)



Curiously, the virtual polka dot jersey, Anthony Pérez, did not come to Sisteron to collect his award. On the descent from the third pass of the day, Col des Lèques (still 70 km from the finish line), he suffered a fall and fractured his collarbone. It is the fourth abandonment of this edition, a number of casualties that last year was not reached until the eighth stage.

In the approach to the goal there was no lack of the fall of the day, although it was little. There were just over five kilometers to go and among those who had problems were Wout van Aert, Cosnefroy and Dayer Quintana, Nairo’s brother, who makes his debut in a Tour de France at the age of 28.













