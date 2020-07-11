Calathes: “Before, I hated Jasikevicius because he yelled at me a lot”

Nick Calathes, 31, is the first signing of the Barça basketball in the age of Conversation Jasikevicius as a coach. Two old acquaintances. The Greek-American base has recalled in his presentation of Barca how he “hated” his new coach when both agreed on the track defending the Panathinaikos shirt.

“I hated him because he was yelling at me a lot. I was 20 then and I didn’t realize that he was just trying to help me make myself better as a player. Then I understood and we became good friends. The truth is that he is one of the best coaches there is today and he will bring a new mentality to Barça ”, he commented during his presentation at the Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despí.













Praise for your new coach

“Later I understood and we became good friends. The truth is one of the best coaches there is today “





Nick Calathes

New FCBarcelona player







Calathes took on the challenge of leaving Greece to “play in another country” and trying to make the Barcelona team “the best club in Europe”: “Looking at the squad and knowing the coach, I think I will fit in well and it will be easy for me,” said the New addition to Barcelona, ​​who said he felt “excited” about the step in his career.

The change of scenery has been a simple decision for Calathes: “If you ask any player, Barca is the first team they want to go to. I had been playing in Greece for eight years and when I was asked to come here do not hesitate for a moment. Playing with Mirotic, Davies or Higgins is very easy for a baseman ”.

Jasikevicius and Calathes coincided at Panathinaikos. (EP)



Among them, however, it is clear who is the star of the team: “Mirotic is the main player and we have to go to him at important moments and anyone could take the last shot. But Niko is the benchmark and we all have to look at him. “

The former Panathinaikos player praised his main competitor for the starting point position: “I have great respect for Heurtel, I have played against him many times and he is one of the best passers in Euopa. I am convinced that we can coordinate well and I do not think we will have problems playing together. ”













Cutting

“There has been and will not be any negotiation for the signing of Gasol”





Joan Bladé

Director of the basketball section of Barça







In addition to playing for eight years at Panathinaikos, spread over two stages, the veteran baseman played three NBA seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he coincided with Marc Gasol. In Europe he also played three seasons with Lokomotiv Kuban and after five years in a row defending the clover team, he ended up at Barça with a contract until 2023.

Calathes will wear number 99 on his shirt and will not share a dressing room with Pau Gasol despite rumors about the Catalan returning to the Catalan club after 20 years. “There has been and will not be any negotiations for the signing of Gasol,” explained during the presentation of the base the director of the basketball section, Joan Bladé.







