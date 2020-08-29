British Deignan’s victory in the Women’s Tour race

The british Lizzie deignan (Trek) took the victory of The Course, the traditional women’s event of the Tour, held yesterday in Nice over 96km. Deignan, 31-year-old vegetarian, Olympic medalist and former world champion, beat the Dutch in a tight sprint Marianne Vos.

The race was tough and only 62 of the 136 registered finished within the allowed time. Among them a Spanish, Ane Santesteban, who finished 20th at 1m50s. For Movistar, the French Aude Biannic (16th) and the Colombian Paula Patiño (47th) finished. From Bizkaia the Italian Alice Arzuffi (44th) got it.











Victory was played by an elite group of six runners. In addition to Deignan and Vos, there were also the Dutch Demi Vollering and Annemiek van Vleuten, the Polish Katarzyna Niewiadoma and the Italian Elisa Longo, teammate of the winner and one of the keys to the outcome.

The world champion Van Vleuten was the most interested in breaking the group and was at the forefront of the attacking initiatives, but on arrival at the sprint she could do little. In view of the goal, it was you who launched the decision, but perhaps too soon. She ran out of strength and was passed by Deignan on the same finish line. An exciting ending.





“What a great break this victory, what a fantastic performance from my entire team!” Commented the winner. “It’s phenomenal, because when there’s so much work and then you don’t win it’s frustrating. It is a special victory because I am close to home and now I only think about calling and talking to my husband and daughter ”.

The president of the International Cycling Union, David Lappartient, present in Nice, advanced that ASO has well advanced the recovery of a women’s Tour de France, which in no case would be disputed coinciding with the dates of the men’s event, as was the case in the past . Lappartient even set a date for the Women’s Tour and said it will be underway in 2022. ASO’s plans now include organizing this new competition in August, in the days after the Tour ends.





















