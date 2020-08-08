Bottas rebels against his commander Hamilton

Just a week after the British GP in Silverstone, the tables have turned on the same stage. To begin with, the pole now is for Valtteri Bottas, who snatched the first starting position from his partner Lewis Hamilton for only 63 thousandths of a second. Excitement at the start.





Without excuses

“Valtteri did a very good job and I didn’t do a good final lap,” admits Hamilton, who starts second.

Will he be able this time Bottas to stand up to your neighbor and leader of the ranks and run for victory? If in qualifying a week ago he knelt in Q3 against his partner, in this 70th Anniversary GP (o Silverstone-2) Valtteri he has not had any manias to beat Hamilton in the classification, with one last set (Q3) resolved in an unusual duel with medium tires. The Finn signs his Monday pole

of the course and the 13th of his career.









For Hamilton there were no excuses. “Valtteri has done a very good job and the pole, and I did not have a good final lap ”. Point. In the race, the winner will most likely come out of their struggle. With the uncertainty of Max Verstappen.

The dutch of Red Bull, who was the third in contention a week ago, is not resigned to not being able to opt for victory. He knows that he cannot compete with the Mercedes in speed and race pace, so he looks for a different strategy: Verstappen qualified in Q3 with hard tires (9th), so it will come out with changed tires compared to most.





Discreto 13º by Sainz

The Madrilenian, with less top speed than Norris, is 13th on the grid and is forced to come back

The classification began with the predictable domain of the Mercedes, and like a week ago on the same stage, with Valtteri

Bottas taking the I send, ahead of your neighbor Hamilton. The Red Bull they set themselves up as pursuers, and Ferrari suffered, with Leclerc 10th and Vettel 14th, while Carlos Sainz signed a discreet 12.º chrono.

In the Q2, again Bottas and Hamilton commanded the time table, although with the clock at zero Hülkenberg, substitute for Czech Pérez at Racing Point, climbed to second place. The most remarkable thing about the second sleeve is that Carlos Sainz missed the cut (after 11 consecutive appearances in Q3) and stayed 13.º, behind another disappointing Vettel (12.º).









The Madrid driver, with less top speed in his McLaren than Lando Norris, was not looking for excuses. “The explanation is that there is a car with the pontoons more closed and another much more open. There was no other. I will try to go out for all and to go back. I am surprised with how much Renault and Racing Point have improved, they have found something that we have not been able to find, ”he explained.





The revelation

Nico Hülkenberg, replacement for Checo Pérez at Racing Point, slips into third place behind the Mercedes

The surprise of the classification was Nico Hulkenberg (Racing Point), who managed to get into third place, behind the Mercedes. “The last seven or eight days have been crazy. This weekend I feel much better prepared. Q3 was simply to lower my head and go full throttle, to give everything I had to give. I’m a bit surprised to be up there, but I have a big smile on my face, ”said the German.





Classification

Grille output

1. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

3. Nico Hülkenberg (Racing Point)

4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

5. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault)

6. Lance Stroll (Racing Point)

7. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri)









8. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

9. Alexander Albon (Red Bull)

10. Lando Norris (McLaren)

11. Esteban Ocon (Renault)

12. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

13. Carlos Sainz (McLaren)

14. Romain Grosjean (Haas)

15. George Russell (Williams)

16. Daniil Kvyat (Alpha Tauri)

Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

18. Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

19. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)

20. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo)







