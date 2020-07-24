Borussia Dortmund players sing ‘Hey Jude’ to welcome their latest signing

He Borussia Dortmund has confirmed this Monday the transfer of the young pearl of Birmingham City, Jude Bellingham, for an amount close to € 29 million. In this way, this youth has become the 17-year-old footballer more expensive in the history of football.

He Dortmund has celebrated the arrival of this teenager on whom there are many hopes for the future with a video of the team’s footballers singing the famous song of the Beatles ‘Hey, Jude’.











With this agreement, Bellingham He follows in the footsteps of his compatriot Jadon Sancho, who left Manchester City in 2017 to pursue his career in the ranks of the German club.