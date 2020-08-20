Blazers and Magic surprise Lakers and Bucks

The Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks, who started as great favorites to win the ring of the NBA in the Disney bubble, lost in their first playoff game to the Portland Trail Blazers (100-93) of a great Damian Lillard and before Orlando Magic (122-110), which featured the stellar performance of Nikola Vucevic against Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Montenegrin center of the Florida franchise finished with a double-double of 35 points and 14 rebounds, while the Greek went to 31 points, 17 rebounds and 7 assists. The Magic seemed like a suitable victim for a Bucks that had the best record of victories in the regular phase and now the Milwaukee will have to show why they are a contender for the title.









The Lakers, leaders of the West, also suffered an unexpected defeat, who fell against a Blazers who had reached the playoffs after rowing hard. Portland sneaked in extremis in the final phase, winning on the horn the last games of the regular phase and beating the Grizzlies in the ‘play in’.

A feat that they have achieved thanks to the spectacular form of Lillard, who was unstoppable again against the Angelenos. The point guard, who left until 43 minutes into the game, finished with 34 points, including six 3-pointers from 13 attempts. The Blazers took advantage of the good dynamics with which they arrived at the meeting while the Californians once again demonstrated the offensive problems that they have dragged in the bubble.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Vucevic, in the first game between the Bucks and the Magic. (AP)













Lebron James, with a triple-double of 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists, and Anthony Davis, with 28 points and 11 rebounds, were the Lakers’ only offensive argument. The contribution of the secondary in the Blazers, with the prominent role of guard CJ McCollum, author of 21 points, was decisive for the Portland team to advance in the tie.

The day was completed with the solid victory of the Houston Rockets over the Oklahoma City Thunder (108-123). The Texans had an exceptional James Harden, who had 37 points and 11 rebounds. Danilo Gallinari led the scoring baton for the Thunder, who nevertheless noted the absence of their star, Russell Westbrook.











For their part, the Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers (113-101) in the first game of the tie. Those of Florida had Jimmy Butler as the best offensive weapon, author of 28 points, while those of Indiana did not have enough with the contribution of TJ Warren and Malcolm Brogdon, both with 22 points. The second game of the four qualifying rounds of last morning will be played next Thursday.







