Biri Biri, legendary former player of Sevilla, dies

The former player Alhaji Momodo Njle, better known as Someone Someone, has passed away at 72 years after failing a recent surgical intervention. The Gambian arrived at Sevilla FC in 1973 and defended for five years the colors of the Seville club, where his step left an indelible mark on the sports entity and the city.





Someone Someone

“People love me, and I love Seville,” the African explained in a recent interview. Biri Biri arrived with the Sevilla team in Segunda and their participation was key to achieving promotion in the following season. That course contributed with 14 goals to the return of the Andalusian team to the highest category.













Sevilla history

Someone Someone

Former player of Sevilla







In total he played 109 games in which he scored 34 goals. Discreet data that has nothing to do with the link he created with Seville fans. His relationship with the club was so great that in 2017 he received the gold insignia of the entity from Seville in the green of Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán before the start of a match.

For this reason, Sevilla has asked the League to take a minute of silence before the Sevilla team match against Valencia on the last day of the League. As a tribute and respect to the legendary former Gambian player, the Sevilla players will wear a black bracelet tonight in the duel against the Che team.

