Bernon escapes being run over by a matter of millimeters

What happened this past weekend in the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2020 It has been a true miracle. A test postponed by the pandemic of coronavirus, which did not disappoint in its new date due to the cold and rain that they could not avoid despite being held in August.

During the race, Frédéric Bernon, pilot of the Atlantic Racing Team, lost control of his Honda in a dangerous area: the last corner of the French circuit. Moto and rider were in the middle of the track. Another pilot, Grégory Fastré, he found them face to face and passed between them. For a matter of millimeters he did not run over Bernon; what did get ahead was the Fireblade’s gas tank.

















Regarding the result of the test, the Honda number 5, piloted by the French Mike di Meglio, Freddy Foray and the Australian Josh Hook, won the 43rd edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans motorcycle, ahead of the Kawasaki number 1 of the Spanish David Checa and the French Jeremy Guarnoni and Erwan Nigon, winner the previous year.

The Suzuki 2 completed the podium, with the Belgian Xavier Simeon and the French Etienne Masson and Gregg Black, who remain at the head of the general endurance world championship after three tests. They had previously won in Bol d’Or and had been fifth in the 8 Hours of Sepang.







