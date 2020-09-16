Bernal leaves the Tour de France

Egan Bernal, brand new champion of Tour of Francia last year, he left the gala round due to his back problems. The Colombian will not be able to revalidate his triumph, which he was no longer opting for before getting off the bike after arriving 27 minutes behind the winner in the 16th stage ending in Villard de Lans.

“Obviously this is not how I wanted my Tour de France to end, but I agree that it is the right decision for me under the circumstances. I have the greatest respect for this race and I am looking forward to coming back in the next few years, ”said the 23-year-old young rider.













The last time the number 1 dorsal left the Tour de France was in 2014, when Chris Froome had to retire in the fifth stage due to a crash, the second he suffered in that edition. Without the British, the Italian Vincenzo Nibali took over and climbed to the top of the podium with the yellow jersey on the Champs Elysees.

Bernal’s career began to be cut short in the 15th stage when he could not keep up with the lead on the ascent to the Grand Colombier, where he lost more than seven minutes at the finish line with respect to the leader, Primoz Roglic. “I suffered all day suffering from back pain and even my knee began to strain to compensate for the injury,” Bernal told ESPN Bike at the end of the 16th stage.

Etgan Bernal, during the 15th stage of the Tour de France. (AP)













The one from Bogotá has already started Large Buckle with physical problems and now his priority is to recover for the next challenges. Bernal will not participate with the Colombian team in the next World Cup en route in Italy, on September 27, but he could start at the Giro d’Italia on October 3 or he could opt to participate in the Tour of Spain, which will start on October 20.





“We have made this decision with Egan’s best interests in mind. Egan is a true champion who loves to race, but he is also a young rider, with many laps ahead of him and at this point, at the end of the day, we think it is more prudent for him to stop racing, ”explained Dave Brailsford, race director. INEOS.

Already without Bernal in the peloton, today the 17th stage of the Tour de France will be held with the ascent to the mythical Col de la Madeleine and with the finish on top at Col de la Loze, both special category ports. This section in the French Alps can be decisive in the fight for the first places of the class, which at the moment is led by the Slovenian Roglic but followed very closely, 40 seconds behind, by his compatriot Tadej Pogacar.







