Benzema, Real Madrid’s guide in the Coronavirus League, scores two goals against Villarreal

When two years ago Cristiano Ronaldo abandoned the Real Madrid, many fans fell into depression. It seemed impossible to replace the Portuguese’s leadership and effectiveness. Florentino trusted Gareth Bale As a new leader, however, the role of the Welshman has been disappointing to say the least. The white president chose this year to bring in a new star who would become a benchmark: Eden Hazard. However, injuries have not allowed him to perform at the desired level.

In this context, the figure of Karim Benzema has emerged as the guide of a Madrid that is about to conquer the coronavirus league

against him Villarreal. His is the first goal that the scoreboard has opened in Valdebebas. Not only is the goal that the League could give to the white team, but it is the number 21 target in the League. With these figures, the Frenchman continues in the fight for the scorer led by Leo Messi with 23, after the goal that marked Osasuna.









The Frenchman had always been a fixture for Zidane, but since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure his influence began to be even greater. His prominence against the rival goal grew and with it his statistics. Benzema has never stood out for being a regular gunner, among his qualities are other facets that contribute to the team. But in the last two courses their numbers have regained all their vigor.





Last season he reached 21 league goals for a total of 30 in all competitions. He was the team’s top scorer and also distributed seven assists. In this course, which still has two games, he has 19 goals and eight assists in a Madrid where goals are scarce.

Karim Benzema, has 20 goals in LaLiga Santander, in the photo today's match against Villarreal













His regularity and his good performance have been one of the keys that Zidane’s team is about to become league champion. Tonight he will play against Villarreal (9:00 p.m.) the game that can grant them their 34th league title in their history.

Karim Benzema shoots at goal in Granada



With Mariano and Jovic out of action, Benzema has played practically everything in this return from competition after the three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus. The striker has not noticed the fatigue. His preparation during confinement seems to have been more than adequate to withstand the enormous load of games experienced in recent weeks.

French Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema celebrates the first goal scored against Villarreal CF during the penultimate round of LaLiga Santander soccer match played this Thursday at the Alfredo di Stéfano stadium.













At 32 years of age, the French striker of Algerian descent is playing his 11th season for the white club, as well as being one of the longest-serving players in the current squad alongside Sergio Ramos.





Nominated seven times for the Ballon d’Or, he has been among the finalists in four editions and holds one of the best goals-scoring averages in the UEFA Champions League, being one of the only four footballers, along with Lionel Messi, Filippo Inzaghi and Ruud Van Nistelrooy , who has scored 30 goals in less than 51 games in that competition.

Karim Benzema is congratulated by his colleagues












