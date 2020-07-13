Benzema, and no one else

Sometimes, Zinedine

Zidane look up from the field, look away, looking for a drink for Karim

Benzema, and sees no one.

Zidane no and a Gareth

Bale (30), who lives in the body of the king with his 15 million a year until 2022 and does not want to be disturbed and who sometimes even naps in the stands, so little is counted on him. And don’t go to The wound

Jovic (22), a fiasco like the top of a pine tree and a nullity in the management of the pandemic. Right now, Jovic is in quarantine.

“My son is depressed and scared,” said Milan Jovic, the father of Serbian talent.









And in Madrid they ask themselves: “What do we do with him?”

And the answer is identical to that of the Bale case: offers are dealt with at the Bernabeu.

(…)

The international press launches rumors. Chelsea, Leicester and Milan are said to be behind the Serb, a phenomenon last year at Eintracht Frankfurt – he was considered the best European striker of his generation – and a calamity in this, his first year in white. , not only in the sporting field (very little presence in Zidane’s plans), but in the staff: during a leave in Serbia, with the world confined, Jovic skipped the forced reclusion to attend his girlfriend’s birthday and earned a criminal complaint and reprimand by Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, who said in public:

We have negative examples of our soccer stars who charge millions and ignore the mandatory self-isolation of returning home.

Jovic left by legs, he returned to Madrid, and there he broke a bone in his right foot while training at home, a serious injury that will mean three months of absence and, in collation, induced depression.

Then, already, the lace.

Depressed, Jovic went to a barbecue. Someone posted the photos on the networks. And some guest tested positive for Covid-19. Consequence: right now, Jovic is in quarantine for fourteen days.

So Zidane has no other choice.









Either play with Benzema, or play with Benzema.

The Frenchman has started in all eight post-confinement games. And in all of them, their performance has been magnificent. At the end of the day, we are faced with an atypical 9. More than a scorer – which he is: he registers an average of 22 goals per season; He is the fifth goalscorer in the history of Madrid – Benzema is a distributor. If necessary, he goes back to the media area to collect balls, reorders the offensive line, delivers to the flanks and misses the centrals, who must go looking for him.

His football unloads the center of the white field, which finds Benzema an extra resource. And their gaffes are barely preserved by the newspaper archive – traffic fines, legal proceedings on account of criminal deviations …-. When Bale and Jovic fail, then Zidane counts on Benzema, today a committed footballer, a sort of anti-hero who serves as a broken and a ripped.







