Bayern does not exist, by Santi Nolla

The draw for the Champions matched on the one hand the teams that have pending knockout stages and on the other hand, the rest. Then he already pointed out how the rooms and the semis would be. On the way to Barça, Bayern (if he eliminates Chelsea) and City or Juventus were drawn, depending also on their results, for the semifinals. Marking the next appointments has not gone well for FC Barcelona.

The Blaugrana club has fallen dramatically in the European Cup after having a good result. It happened against Roma, when a 4-1 at the Camp Nou made Barcelona’s team already classified and passed the Roman screen. The same thing happened against Liverpool again. A 3-0 at Camp Nou put Barcelona’s eyes on the final and crashed down at Anfield. The locker room has to play a final in every game, that’s why the maxim, the slogan of this Champions League, must be clear: Bayern does not exist.





Barça should only think about Naples, the Champions is no longer a matter of going match to match, but end to end

There is nothing further than Naples, a team that has won the Italian Cup to Juve Cristiano in the final. With experience and trade, like all Italians, with a good coach like Gennaro Gattuso who has brought intensity to a good group of players. Barça will have to be fine against Naples, as it was against Villarreal in order to optimistically face a European Cup where everything can happen.

The experience of this Champions will be very rare. The format is a real mystery. All the teams will play in a neutral venue (Lisbon) in a single game and behind closed doors. No one today is able to measure what the impact of so many changes will be on teams. Bayern does not exist, but it is in a sensational form at the moment and nobody knows how it will be in a month, after finishing the League, as nobody will be able to prophesy how the other clubs will find themselves.

Anything can happen to a single match, considering also that it will be played in an express format, so surely UEFA should have suppressed the extensions, something it has not done. Wardrobe templates will have advantages and also teams with very decisive players. Messi’s trick is a great option for Barça in matches of that format. However, to get there, there is only one system: Bayern does not exist. The only Blaugrana concern is called Naples. In Italy they tied (1-1) and that is the great final of the Champions for the blaugrana. There is no other. This is not game by game, it is end to end. This is how Barcelona and the dressing room should understand this Champions.