Bayern beat Lyon and will play the final against PSG

An infallible, modernized and voracious machine. A scrupulous gravedigger is this Bayern, who once again boasted of his renewed footballing pride against Lyon to inscribe his name with stripes in another final of Champions. The eleventh. In this brief final phase of Lisbon they have already made the right to triumph based on efficiency. The one they had against Barça and the one that allowed them to overcome the deceptive test of Lyon. Those of Flick they made a new best seller in an awkward-looking night at the start. But Gnabry, a guest star for the occasion, avoided the surprise with two accurate claws. Since 2013, the Bavarians were not so close to glory. He PSG Sunday will be his last obstacle to regain his throne.









Bayern was once again that team that lives in weightlessness, that has the capacity to be extremely outgoing and dizzying in all its attacks and that, nevertheless, houses precision in the areas. A choral power renewed by the freshness of supervening stars such as the winger Alphonso Davis (Semedo will not forget what the Canadian is capable of), or the winger Gnabry, whose countenance, including a mustache, more closely resembles a cowboy from the American West than to a modern footballer.





Depay and Ekambi missed Neuer and paid it

The German offensive anxiety was found at the beginning with the survival exercise that Rudi Garcia had proposed. Despite being Lyon a less refined team, prudent and vertical in nature, they managed to make their Bavarian rival frown at the sense of permanent danger transmitted by their forward defense. Bayern proposed but it was Lyon who had. You could see the French team’s tusk, seventh in their league but imposing in this Champions League. Depay missed the heads-up against Neuer and Ekambi found the post in a shot at point-blank range inside the area.

The Flick team needed the ball, whose maxim, almost a motivational premise, is to capture the greatest possible role. Against Lyon it was no different. By own wish and by concession of the rival. He didn’t get that privilege, however, until Gnabry drew a flawless shot from the edge of the box. He walked away from three rivals before sending the ball into the corner and starting to make the French feel inferior. Minutes later he made the second after another excellent ride from Davies that failed to finish off Lewandowski.





Bayern will play their eleventh Champions League final











The goals invited both teams to reflect. Bayern slowed down their offensive ambition and Lyon lost faith in their options. The areas did not take center stage again until the second half, when Garcia’s team took a step forward, although it would be Lewandowski who would put the finishing touches on the final stretch.

Last November the German giant appeared in ruins. He looked at himself in the mirror in amazement. Today, with the hand of the conjurer Flick, he is in the eleventh final of his history in the Champions League and is chasing his second treble. Of course, the only time the Germans defeated the French in the semifinals, they fell in the final.





Datasheet

Lyon, 0 – Bayern, 3

0 – Olympique Lyon: Lopes; Dubois (Tete, m. 67), Denayer, Marcelo, Marçal (Cherki, m. 73), Cornet; Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes (Mendes, m. 46), Aouar; Depay (Dembélé, m. 58), Ekambi (Reine-Adélaïde, m. 67).

3 – Bayern Múnich: Newer; Kimmich, Boateng (Sule, m. 46), Alaba, Davies; Thiago Alcántara (Tolisso, m. 82), Goretzka (Pavard, m. 82); Perisic (Coman, m. 64), Muller, Gnabry (Coutinho, m. 75); Lewandowski.

Goals: 0-1, m. 18: Gnabry. 0-2, m. 33: Gnabry. 0-3, m. 88: Lewandowski.

Referee: Mateu Lahoz (Spain). He admonished Marcelo (m. 34), Marçal (m. 42) and Mendes (m. 86), for Olympique Lyon.









Incidents: match corresponding to the semifinals of the Champions League, played at the José Alvalade stadium in Lisbon without an audience.







