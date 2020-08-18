Bartomeu’s last dribble

“I have not met a more resilient person.” Emili Rousaud, former dolphin of Josep Maria Bartomeu become today one of his stones in the shoe, repeats that description of the still today president of the FC Barcelona. Bartomeu did not resign yesterday, a person with a smiling face, changing pace and bomb-proof resistance, but opted for one last dribble, faithful to a meandering mandate full of rudder strokes, especially erroneous in the second half of his journey. The pressure, suffocating and logical after the unbearable Lisbon fado (2 to 8), has not caused an advance in the elections as demanded by broad sectors of Barcelona. Bartomeu, after a long meeting with his small but faithful group of directors, some of them in favor of leaving office as soon as possible and therefore swallowed up during the morning meeting, announced through a statement that the elections will be held in the month of March, in full competition. Conclusion: there will be no electoral advance and there will be compliance with the mandate. Resignations? Resilience.









For institutional purposes, the historic defeat against Bayern will not change a hair the agenda of those who govern, which will unfold as follows: profound remodeling of the first team by the hand of the new coach; assembly in October to submit the last fiscal year to the vote of the partner (with millionaire losses due to the pandemic crisis); referendum on Espai Barça to approve the loan of 800 million euros financed by Goldman Sachs, and elections in March to start a unique cohabitation between presidents afterwards. The entrant will be unofficial until he takes office on July 1, but he will theoretically be able to start planning the next course and the outgoing will be de facto until June 30. A twisted script that obviously doesn’t satisfy some of the would-be successors at all.





NULL INSTITUTIONAL IMPACT

The defeat of Lisbon does not modify anything: Bartomeu puts a coach and will hold an assembly and referendum

Bartomeu intends to explain the reason for his decision today in an interview broadcast on Barça TV with representatives of the sports newspapers as interrogators. At least that was the plan last night. His arguments for not advancing the elections, personal and non-transferable such as the Barça card but not too shared, will be the following: not to leave the revolution demanded by the first team in the hands of a management commission without room for maneuver and to rush the mandate alleging motivations economic. This explained to The vanguard a prominent member of the board at the end of the meeting: “We do an exercise of responsibility. If we go to mid-season our successors would assume budgets that are not theirs. What if there are losses? There lies part of the crux of the matter. The current directive, with the scenario created, keeps the keys to the box and can take advantage of the two markets, the summer and the winter, to carry out purchases but above all, as the patio is, player sales. The threat on the part of those who relieve them in the box to promote an action of responsibility based on the result of the pertinent audit of the accounts has long been planning. The longer in power, the more room to order the treasury in times of coronavirus.









As a luxury buffer to cushion the foreseeable negative reactions that the lack of advance of the elections will provoke, Bartomeu hopes to discover shortly his umpteenth ace up his sleeve. It is neither more nor less than Ronald Koeman

as a first-team coach for his final season in the box, elevating his sleight of hand to the graduate level.





The confession

Koeman will have full powers. “We are like when Johan arrived in 88”, Bartomeu told him

Koeman, Blaugrana legend, will give the yes leaving for it his position of selector of Holland. The officiality of the agreement is to fall, the economic agreement is missing. Koeman is not Pochettino, nor is García Pimienta, not even Valverde and much less Setién, officially dismissed yesterday. Koeman is Koeman. Tintin, the hero of Wembley, the player who pierced Pagliuca’s net and lifted the first European Cup for the entity in 1992. The coach of that magical day was Johan Cruyff.

Koeman, driven by his eternal desire to be a coach at the Camp Nou, accepts a poisoned position. Central European-minded, he is capable (even after having suffered a heart attack last May) of acting as a surgeon in a locker room that requires deep intervention, especially among players who are in the twilight stage of their careers. The Dutchman will come, whose contract will be for one year plus a second subject to the approval of the new president, accompanied by two people he trusts and with the idea of ​​changing the dressing room from top to bottom. Not only footballers should fear him, the intervention will affect medical services, physiotherapists and other internal positions. Pepe Costa, liaison with the players and a person closely linked to Leo Messi, will continue. So will Éric Abidal, the technical secretary who chokes the Argentine.













Sensitivities

Pepe Costa, Messi’s ally, will continue, but so will Abidal, who the Argentine does not swallow

In the multiple conversations that Koeman and Bartomeu have had for months (the Dutchman was able to replace Valverde twice, in the summer of last year and in January of this year), the president equated the current moment with that of 1988. “This is just like when Johan arrived ”. That year Cruyff arrived as coach and changed the squad up and down. He entered without manias: he gave no less than twelve casualties.







