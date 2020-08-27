Bartomeu would accept to go away so that Messi stays

“If I am the problem, I withdraw.” Josep Maria Bartomeu he’s been wondering for days how to convince Leo Messi to continue at Barcelona, ​​how to get the Argentine to reconsider his intention to unilaterally break his contract with Barcelona. Until yesterday, after he tried to find the player in vain on Wednesday, he thought he found the formula to retain the crack. If their presence is the one that bothers the footballer to the point of making coexistence between the two impossible in the Camp Nou, Bartomeu offers his resignation. If necessary, he leaves Barça. But it is Messi who must request it.









The president of Barcelona is willing to step aside if that ensures that Messi stays to lead the new Blaugrana project, with Ronald Koeman on the bench. The news, advanced by TV3, could be confirmed The vanguard . The move of Bartomeu, master of escapism, is a goodwill attempt to unlock a situation that has become entrenched. It is also a desperate cry for Leo to reverse a decision that right now seems irreversible, since he no longer believes in the project.

If he is the impediment, he leaves the ship. Change of agent to keep the captain and the club emblem on board. That is basically the Bartomeu’s proposal, although it has conditions.

The main requirement that the president raises for his resignation is that the footballer say publicly that he has lost confidence in his management, that Messi affirms that it is incompatible that Bartomeu continues in the box with his future as a Blaugrana.





No advance elections

The president would go alone and tie the continuity of his meeting, which could present the accounts to the assembly

In other words, the president’s movement forces the ten to speak. Leo hasn’t spoken since 2-8. He did not do so after meeting with Koeman or after his lawyers sent the burofax to the offices to communicate that he was taking advantage of the release clause in his contract. Barça insists over and over again that this escape has expired since June 10, 2020, and that the date is textual.









Bartomeu pretends with his gesture that the footballer comes out and explains the reasons why he has decided that his stage as a Blaugrana is over. That it be explained to the partners. However, after almost 20 years at the club, Messi wants to manage the tempos himself and does not want anyone to pressure him.

The second of the conditions that Bartomeu has put on the table is that his resignation, in case the ten requested it, would not imply the fall of the entire board. On the contrary, the current directive would continue, as announced, until March. In other words, there would be no early elections but rather the board would exhaust the mandate. It is an option included in the club’s statutes. In fact, this is how Josep Maria Bartomeu became president in January 2014 after Sandro Rosell’s goodbye. Section c of article 33.2 states that it is the first vice president who must take charge. In this case it would be Jordi Cardoner, although it is too early for those conjectures since there could also be a previous remodeling of the board.

With this point, Bartomeu makes sure that they are the ones who close the numbers for this exercise and present the figures to the assembly of delegates in October.













Pressure to ten

The president’s strategy involves the player explaining himself and saying that it is incompatible with his management

The president remained clinging to the chair in the box after 2-8 in Lisbon, assuring that it was a sports crisis and not an institutional one. But the scourge that Messi has thrown at him has forced him to consider his resignation.

Although names are beginning to appear that Manchester City would try to make enter a possible exchange for Leo, Bartomeu also wants to make it clear to the footballer that he does not intend to give him the letter of freedom or agree to negotiate a transfer. He prefers to leave before signing the crack goodbye. He doesn’t want anyone to think that he hasn’t done everything possible to prevent the best in the world from leaving. That is your message. The ball now passes at the player’s feet.







