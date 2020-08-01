Bartomeu: “What Arthur has done is a lack of respect”

In an interview published this Sunday in the newspaper



and that some progress was made on its website by the president of Barça, Josep Maria Bartomeu, strongly criticizes the attitude of the Brazilian midfielder Arthur, who has not rejoined the team and has decided to stay in Brazil. “What Arthur has done is a lack of respect for his teammates, because the team wants to do well in the Champions League. And also for the club. It is not logical that playing such an important title, a player decides to erase himself. It is unjustifiable and totally incomprehensible, ”says Bartomeu.

“We agreed that until the Champions League ended, would continue to play for Barça, both in the League and in the Champions. He is a player who has a certain importance in the team and who could help us. “But it did not appear from the return of the minivacations. It is an unacceptable act of indiscipline. And that’s why we have opened a file for him, because there is no argument that justifies his absence. He called and said, ‘I’m not going back, I’m staying in Brazil.’ It is your decision. No one has given him permission, “adds the president.















It is not logical that playing such an important title, a player decides to erase himself. It is unjustifiable and totally incomprehensible







Bartomeu assures that the transfer operation of Arthur to Juventus was born from the player himself (“We are talking about a player who cannot renew for Barça for the amount he wants, he has a better offer and he explains it, Barça cannot match that offer, he decides to leave and then the operation starts”) and criticizes harshly footballer’s attitude. The president of Barça also declares that Quique Setién will continue at Barça next season, regardless of what happens in the Champions League.

“Setien has a contract. When we hired him, we explained to him that it was a project for this season and all the following. Measuring a coach for a few months, with a pandemic in between, is very complicated. Arturo Vidal already said it, they have had little time to get to know each other and work ”.







Setien has a contract. At no time do we think about a change of coach













“At no time did we think about a change of coach. I know that some information came out saying that if he didn’t win two games we would exchange him for ‘Pimi’, but that was never discussed. Not with Abidal, not with Plans or on the board of directors. Setién is our coach ”, reiterates Bartomeu, who discards other names as possible candidates for the bench. “We have not spoken to anyone. Not with Laurent Blanc or with anyone. He did speak to Xavi because we have a good relationship, but recently renewed with his team. Xavi will come one day to train at Barça. And he will decide when ”.







