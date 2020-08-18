Bartomeu: “Messi is the pillar of Koeman’s project”

With Ronald Koeman already in Barcelona, the Barça president made his first public appearance in the media, it was on the club’s television, four days after the earthquake that the team experienced in Lisbon. He did so with the announcement under his arm that the hiring of the Dutch coach is imminent. He also addressed the rest of the excited news, such as the holding of the elections starting in March, the dismissal of Setién and the surprising goodbye of Abidal, after being ratified by himself the day before. Although above all the mood of Leo Messi flew over, with whom the president has not yet been able to speak.









“If nothing goes wrong Koeman will be the coach. We bet on him because we know him very well, because of how he is and how he thinks, because of how his teams play ”. Apart from that announcement, the president wanted to make it clear that Messi will be capital in this new project that threatens to take away many of his teammates by revealing a conversation with the Dutch coach. “I have spoken with Koeman and he has told me that Messi is the pillar of his project,” he said in this regard. The state of mind of the Argentine player is one of the great concerns of Barcelona, ​​whose pulse is altered with each rumor that emerges these days. Bartomeu said he had spoken to his father after the Lisbon hit, although he could not be forceful with any denial. “He has told me what we all know, that there is a strong disappointment like that of all players,” he said.

Bartomeu continued the speech that he left half in Lisbon after the dishonorable defeat against Bayern and said he was “worried, busy, and thinking about the actions” to reverse the sporting situation. Because for him, the Barça crisis is only “sports, not an institutional or club crisis. We have had a very negative result in the Champions League. An evolution is needed, with players who have already fulfilled and have to leave and others who will arrive ”, he assured. Among those who must leave he did not give names and asked that they be fired with the greatest honors, and on those who can arrive he discarded Neymar and revealed conversations with Inter for Lautaro.









Dramatic decisions are expected in the coming days, some claimed by many last season after the loss at Anfield. Bartomeu was identified as the main responsible for this late renewal. “Now it would be very easy to say that it was done wrong, which is evident, but at the moment you make the decision that you think is better,” he said in his defense.

Next March the club will have a new president as announced last Monday. This is a decision based “on responsibility”, since according to him “resigning and folding would be the easiest but it was irresponsible”. The president considers that the immediacy of the start of the League and the situation of the pandemic ‘force’ them to stay one more year. And he rejects the idea that his board makes that decision thinking of a possible Accountability Action. “We are sorry that the salary limit is higher than the income. To sign before, others will have to leave ”, he concluded.







