Bartomeu is willing to resign if Messi asks him publicly

The possible march of Leo Messi

could live a new chapter. Advanced by TV3 and confirmed by The vanguard, the Barça president, Josep Maria BartomeuHe is willing to resign as long as the Argentine publicly requests it and finally decides to continue in the Barcelona entity.

Within Bartomeu’s approach, the possibility of giving the player the freedom card or negotiating his transfer does not enter at any time. The leader prefers to leave rather than sign Messi’s goodbye. In this way, and if justice does not say otherwise, the only way out for Messi would be the payment of his clause, of 700 million euros. A figure totally out of the market and unaffordable by any club.













According to the statutes

Jordi Cardoner would become the president until the elections

Bartomeu would be the only member of the board who would resign and the rest of the leaders would continue to manage the club until the March elections. As the statutes of the entity mark, if the president took a step to the side, it would be the first vice president, in this case Jordi Cardoner, who would become the highest president of Barça.

From the club they understand that Messi must make public the reasons that have prompted him to want to leave Barça and if Bartomeu were the problem, there would still be the possibility that the player from Rosario would continue as Barça. The measure, however, could come late, as Messi’s decision is firm, fully willing to leave the Barça first team after 16 years.

At the moment, Messi has not publicly expressed his intention to leave the club and has only communicated his decision through a burofax, where he also requests to leave the entity for free, taking advantage of a release clause that in principle expired on June 10. The still ‘10’ of Barça has a contract with the club until June 30, 2021.









If you decide to use this clause, FIFA will grant you the transfer provisional so that he can play in another team, but if justice finally rules against him, the destination club would have to face the payment of a transfer, which depending on the interpretation of the magistrate could amount to 700 million of his current termination clause .





Irrevocable

The possible resignation of Bartomeu could arrive late, since the decision of Messi is firm

Messi’s first public appearance after the burofax will be next Sunday, when the Barça players undergo PCR tests before starting the preseason. While his future is resolved, the player will join on Monday at the start of training at the Joan Gamper Sports City.

It will be then when he meets again with his wardrobe mates and meets again with the new coach, Ronald Koeman, who shortly after landing in Barcelona met with Messi to find out his intentions. At that time, the ’10’ already conveyed to the coach his doubts about his continuity at the club. It remains to be seen if Bartomeu’s latest maneuver has changed his idea of ​​closing his long and successful stage at Barça.











