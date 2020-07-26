Bartomeu: “I don’t know if there was a call from Florentino to Rubiales for the VAR”

Just a few days after losing the League against Real Madrid, the president of the Barça, Josep Maria Bartomeu, as well as the team, has recovered “energy” in the face of the dispute of a Champions where the azulgranas are “favorites” and has parked a league championship with a controversial “management of WHERE”.

“It is true that the management of the VAR was not the most appropriate in this last section of the League and the best League in the world deserves a VAR at its height,” insisted Barça president in an interview for Sports world, in addition to ensuring that there is no record of a call from the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, to his counterpart in the Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, regarding video arbitration.













“I do not know if that call existed or not and I wish it did not exist because we would not have a problem in the world of soccer. Imagine if each club president called Rubiales if there was something he didn’t like, ”explained Bartomeu.

Spanish football has not finished closing the season due to the outbreak of the ‘Fuenlabrada case’, which according to the president of Culé could lead to problems beyond the playing fields: “I read many things about Thebes and his family and I wish they were not true because if not, there would be an ethical problem that must be solved ”. The son of the president of the League, Javier Tebas Llanas, is the secretary of the Fuenlabrada Board of Directors.

Returning to the current situation in Barcelona, ​​the president assured that “internal self-criticism has been made in recent days” by the lost League and that “has helped to renew energy” for the European competition. “Barça is always a favorite of any championship they play and this Champions League too, especially seeing this winning spirit and competitive eagerness of our players,” he confided.









Misadjustments have also been fixed in the offices: “We constantly criticize ourselves. The good thing is that you learn a lot from things that don’t work and Barça, from its great crises, which has had a few in its history, has come out stronger and more united than ever. ”

On the latest internal controversy in the board, with several block resignations following Barçagate, Bartomeu was “calm”: “No one reached into the box, no one made messages against the players, prices were market and above all There is no corruption of any kind, ”he said of the accusations of the club’s former vice president, Emili Rousaud, to whom the club has filed a criminal complaint.





In addition to ironing out internal differences, the club, following the pandemic, faces a very delicate economic situation, with a loss of income that reaches 200 million. “Barça is the European club that enters the most money and for this reason it is the one that is most affected. That makes this market complex. That is why we cannot ask the players to adjust their salaries to the new income of the club and invest in players, “Bartomeu analyzed.









The culé leader explained, however, that the club has already done part of the duties with “seven new signings”: Francisco Trincão, Pedro González López ‘Pedri’, Matheus Fernandez, Miralem Pjanic and the youth squad Ansu Fati, Riqui Puig and Ronald Araujo, that next year they will be members of the first team.

“Our objective is to train players to play, not to do business with them,” Bartomeu explained about some of the subsidiary’s players who can certify promotion to the Second Division tonight. In addition to the new additions, he also ensured the continuity of Messi, of whom he has “no doubt that he will renew” his contract with Barça beyond 2021 with the idea of ​​retiring from Barca.

Outside of green, the Catalan club is already working to get fans from Barcelona back to Camp Nou next season despite the presence of the virus: “Within what current regulations allow, creating clean and safe spaces. People must come back with certain percentages and distances ”.













A Barcelona coliseum that by then could have a different name with a solidarity agreement for the stadium’s ‘title rights’: “We are very close. We are talking to two international companies based in Catalonia and I hope to be able to announce it when the Champions League ends, “said Bartomeu.







