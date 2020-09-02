Bartomeu and Jorge Messi meet without reaching any agreement

In the end, eight days after the burofax that caused an earthquake in Barcelona, ​​the president of Barça, Josep Maria Bartomeu, and Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, saw each other. It was a summit full of extreme secrecy that took place over an hour and a half and ended as a first contact. Both parties maintain their positions. Barça endorses not wanting to sell Leo and to offer him the renewal until 2022. Messi continues to want to end his two decades as a Blaugrana. The pulse continues and we will have to see how events unfold, with the Manchester City lurking.









After racing and even a certain surrealism The summit in Barcelona took place at the club’s facilities. The tone of the meeting, according to Blaugrana sources, was cordial. On behalf of the entity, Bartomeu and Javier Bordas, manager of the first soccer team, attended. Jorge Messi, his son Rodrigo and the lawyer Jorge Pecurt, a lawyer from the Cuatrecasas law firm who advises the attacker, attended on the footballer’s side.





The conversation took place hours after the arrival of Jorge Messi to Barcelona. “How do you see it?” They asked the father shortly after setting foot on Catalan soil. “Difficult, difficult,” replied the father. “Difficult to stay in Barcelona (for your son to stay, of course)?” They reformulated him. “Yes, yes, difficult, difficult.” He did not say that it is impossible but the forward’s wishes have not changed one iota. He considers the stage of his entire professional life at Barça finished and wants to sign for another team, with City as the first of his objectives. Although the footballer’s father assured that there have been no negotiations with other clubs. “We have not spoken with Pep (Guardiola) or with anyone,” said Jorge Messi.

Meanwhile, Bartomeu, who appeared in public after days of silence to fire Ivan Rakitic, He also continues to raise on Messi’s board the renewal proposal until 2022 that the player parked in June. Either that or whoever wants to pay the buyout clause of 700 million.





At the center of the mess the famous clause of Messi’s contract. The club understands that if Leo wanted to leave, he would have to have communicated it before June 10, while the player’s lawyers insist that the release clause was in force until the end of the season and that the player can leave for free.







