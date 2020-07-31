Barcelona will promote Catalonia abroad

He FC Barcelona, the Generalitat and the town hall of Barcelona will carry out joint actions of international promotion of Catalonia. This is established in an agreement signed by the Blaugrana president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, the Minister of Business and Knowledge, Àngels Chacon, and the First Deputy Mayor, Jaume Collboni.





The objective of the collaboration agreement is to promote the positioning of Catalonia and Barcelona abroad, as well as attract new foreign investment

To this end, joint international promotional actions will be organized taking advantage of the outings of Barça's professional teams abroad, in preseason or during the competition. They will also attend jointly to foreign institutional or business delegations in Barcelona.









The alliance between the three parties will continue previous actions such as the Barcelona Catalonia Talks, Business & Barça business meetings in Tokyo and Kobe del 2019, during the first team preseason tour of the Japanese country.

Through the agreement The aim is to join efforts and create new synergies between the three institutions. The Generalitat makes its available network of 40 external offices trade and investment.





According to the Generalitat, in the last 5 years Catalonia has captured more than 23,500 million euros of foreign investment

For the consellera Chacon, “The agreement is a example of sum of efforts that should allow to go one step further in promoting Catalonia abroad and contribute to the positioning of the country in the world” According to the head of Empresa i Coneixement, in the last five years (2015-2019),

