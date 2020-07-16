Barcelona – Osasuna | LaLiga Santander, live football

The players who will expect to have minutes today at the Camp Nou are the following:

Rubén, Juan Pérez, Oier, R. Torres, Enric Gallego, Roncaglia, Lato, Kike, Javi Martínez, Aimar, Hualde.

The following players will await their opportunity:

Neto, Jordi Alba, Araujo, Arthur, Busquets, De Jong, Vidal, Luis Suárez and Arnau.

Arrasate presents the following XI to face FC Barcelona:

Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Raúl Navas, David García, Aridane, Estupiñán, Moncayola, Brasanac, Íñigo Pérez; Arnáiz and Adrián.

Quique Setién’s team will go out onto the field with the following men:

Ter Stegen, Semedo, Piqué, Rakitic, Messi, Lenglet, Braithwaite, S. Roberto, Junior, Riqui Puig y Ansu Fati.

The Navarre team has many men who continue to recover from their respective injuries:

Chimy Ávila, Brandon, Rubén García and Marc Cardona continue to recover while

Fran Merida He has not traveled while waiting to be a father.

After the recovery of the Dutch

Frenkie de Jong, the Cantabrian coach has all his players ready to face the final stretch of the league and, above all, the

Champions League to be played this August.

He

Real Madrid plays at 21:00 at home against him

Villarreal, and a victory for the Whites would mean the surrender of Barcelona in their fight for the league title. The difference between both sets is

4 points.

In the last five clashes between Catalans and Navarrese, the

Barcelona He has achieved four strong victories (7-1, 0-3, 7-0, 5-1) and one draw (0-0).

All the matches tonight, except the

Eibar-Leganés, will be held from

21:00. There are many things at stake and unsolved, so radios and calculators will smoke tonight.

A positive fact is that this year,

Osasuna has given a lot of war to the teams that aspire to the noble area of ​​the table, and the

Barça failed to claim victory at El Sadar during the first lap.

With two days to go, the team trained by

Jagoba Arrasate He is already saved and cannot apply for European positions.

Osasuna He is in eleventh position with 48 points, and as his coach said, “anything that adds up would be a

surprise“.

Setién has assured that the Argentine star is

perfectly, despite not being as successful in front of goal as other seasons: “I see him well. It is true that there may be some records that he does not meet looking at other years. We all know who Messi is, if not with

goals it’s with

assists“.

The Cantabrian coach is optimistic, although aware of the difficulty to win the championship: “It can happen

anything but this

hard. You have to lose a team that has won everything. We have left three

draws what difference does this make that we get now? ”

Their victories by the minimum have returned to sow doubts, and

Quique Setién is aware that there are no more bullets left in the cartridge case. You only have to win or win against

Osasuna.

The Catalan ensemble is

four points leadership, so anything other than a victory would be saying goodbye to your aspirations to reach the

Real Madrid. In their last contested match, Barcelona won by the minimum to a leathery

Valladolid.

Very good afternoon and welcome to the

matchday 37 from LaLiga Santander! There are only two days left for the season to end and at

Barcelona you only have to win or win against an opponent who only plays the

pride.

Osasuna is saved and without options to apply for European positions, while those of

Quique Setién They need to add and cross their fingers for Real Madrid to click against Villarreal.

We start with the previous one!