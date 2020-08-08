Barcelona – Naples live

“It is a team that can hurt us with the ball, it combines well, it has improved its possessions a lot, it is very disciplined defending, it will be a game with alternatives”

“You never know, sometimes having all the options is much better because it always allows you to choose, we have many players from the reserve team who cannot help if necessary and we will try not to miss anyone.”

“We needed a break because so many games in a row tired us, we had enough time to prepare for the game, clean ourselves up, and return with that renewed energy that has allowed us to do very good training sessions”

FC BARCELONA: Neto, Junior Firpo, Iñaki Peña, Riqui Puig, Fati, Ronald Araujo, Monchu, Mingueza, Konrad, Reis, Orellana.

NAPLES: Meret, Allan, Llorente, Lozano, Elmas, Luperto, Maksimovic, Politano, Hysaj, Karnezis, Lobotka, Milik.

FC BARCELONA: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Rakitic, Sergi Roberto; Griezmann, Luis Suárez, Messi.

NAPLES: Ospina, Di Lorenzo, Koulibaly, Manolas, Mario Rui; Fabián Ruiz, Demme, Zielinski; Alley, Mertens, Insigne.

Cuneyt Çakir has directed this season three meetings of

Champions League. He has shown a total of 14 yellow cards, for an average of 4.67 per game, and no red cards.

“Yesterday he did 50% of the training and today he has done 100%. I want to hear how you feel tomorrow. It is your decision, mine and the doctors’. If he is well, he will jump to the field “

Recall that the Italian was injured on the last day of the

Serie

A against

Atalanta.

“It gives more strength to Barça That he has not won anything, no title. Because when you are used to winning you always want to win. We must play well tactically and technically. Know what to do when we have the ball. It sounds easy, but it is not. We cannot always go up “

He

FC

Barcelona does not lose in

Eighth of the Champions League since

2007, thanks in part to the 26 goals who has scored in this round Leo Messi. It is, without a doubt, his favorite phase.

“We know the difficulty of the game. We will have to have a great match because we are facing a team of champions and maybe even then we will not achieve the goal of qualifying. Tomorrow we have an Everest to climb ”

Here we have some of the keys to this FC Barcelona vs Naples, which could tip the balance to one side or the other.

At the press conference prior to the meeting,

Quique Setién assured that “I don’t think that this could be my last game”, questioned about the possibility of continuing to train the Barça team next season.

We already know three of the four heats of the next round in this

Champions

League. We remind you that they will be a single match. These are the shocks:

–

RB Leipzig vs

Atlético de Madrid



–

Atalanta vs

PSG



–

Manchester City vs

Lyon

——-

–

Winner of the

FC Barcelona vs

Naples



vs



–

Winner of the

Bayern vs

Chelsea



Up to seven players could miss the next round -remember that it is a one-off match- if they receive the yellow card today.

FC Barcelona: Semedo, Griezmann, Messi

Naples: Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Maksimovic, Llorente

XI del FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Frenkie de Jong, Rakitic, Sergi Roberto; Messi, Griezmann, Luis Suárez

XI of Naples: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Callejón, Fabián, Demme, Zielinski; Mertens, Hirving Lozano

In the Italian set, the presence or not of

Lorenzo

Badge is the only condition for

Gennaro

Gattuso. The striker was injured on the last day of the

Serie

A and arrives between cottons to

Camp

New.

We will see if it ends up coming out as the headline or if on the contrary it is

Hirving

Lozano who replaces him to be the companion of

Mertens.

Without a doubt, those of

Sergio

Busquets and

Arturo

Vidal They are the most painful for the Catalans. The one of

Badía, center of operations of the

Barcelona in the core, it will be dismissed by sanction, as well as the Chilean, fixed for

Setien when connecting the midfield with the forward.

Umtiti and

Dembele do not show up due to injury,

Arthur will not play with him anymore

Barça after signing for the

Juventus and

Braithwaite is not enrolled in

Champions. Six players from the first team. Almost nothing.

The coach of

FC Barcelona has before him the opportunity to win the most important title in

Europe and today it will not be able to have all its troops to achieve it.

In fact, the Catalans will stand before him

Naples with 13 players available from the first team, two of them goalkeepers. The rest, footballers from the subsidiary.

Nor are there many previous matches between the two teams, and if we review the statistics we find that

the first leg of the round of 16 was the first of an official nature.

However, if we go to the friendlies, we see how the Barça team has taken the measure of the Italians, with two victories in the previous games.

The Neapolitans have stayed four points behind

Milan, sixth classified with 66 points, and eight of the

Roma, with 70.

Lazio,

Atalanta,

Inter and

Juventus, light years away.

Today in the

Camp

New, the

Fabian,

Mertens and co will have a golden opportunity to make up.

It is time to talk about the Italian team now and it will not be to do it as it should. The men of

Gattuso They have not been up to the task in a season in which the results have not accompanied.

To fight the championship

Juventus in recent years, they have been left out of European competitions.

In the regular championship, the data speaks for itself

: more draws (5) and losses (5) than victories (9). In the end, those points are what give a championship.

Three draws and one defeat condemned the Catalans, who could not overcome after the resumption of the championship to

Sevilla (0-0),

Celtic (2-2) and

Athletic

of

Madrid (2-2). Not counting the defeat against

Osasuna at

Camp Nou, surprising.

The

Champions It is the last bullet that the Catalans have if they do not want to dismiss the season without any title, something that has not happened since the

season 2007/08, with

Frank

Rijkaard on the bench.

It has rained ever since, and the men of

Quique

Setien They will try to take advantage of this new format to win the title.

He

FC Barcelona, on the other hand, when he saw how a

League that they had dominated in the last days in favor of the

Real

Madrid. He

Naples, on the other hand, seeing how next year they will not play European competitions unless they reign in this

Champions. An odyssey for Italians.

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to the preview of the match that will be played tonight at the

Camp Nou among the men of

Quique Setién and the group that directs

Gennaro Gattuso.

The azulgranas are measured in the return of these

1/8 final of the Champions League to a team that already in the first leg put him in serious trouble. In fact, the Italians advanced in the tie thanks to a goal from

Mertens. However, in the second half

Antoine

Griezmann balanced the shock and put the final 1-1 on the scoreboard.

The meeting, which will begin at

21: 00h, can be followed live by

Movistar Champions League and

The vanguard.